Who is Nimisha Nair? Actress alleges road rage harassment in Mumbai, shares SHOCKING highway ordeal

Actor Nimisha Nair has brought attention to a concerning harassment episode she recently encountered in Bandra East, Mumbai, raising new worries about the city's public safety.

Actor Nimisha Nair recently shared a disturbing experience of harassment she faced in Mumbai’s Bandra East, raising fresh concerns about safety on the city’s roads. The incident happened late at night near the Kherwadi flyover on the Western Express Highway while she was travelling in a cab. According to Nimisha, the situation began after her cab overtook a scooter carrying two men. What seemed like a small road incident quickly turned serious. The men reportedly got angry and started chasing the cab, targeting the driver for overtaking them.

Nimisha shares horrible ordeal

In a post on social media, Nimisha explained that the men blocked the cab’s path and tried to intimidate both her and the driver. She said they wanted to “teach” the driver a lesson. They allegedly shouted abuses, made threats, and even tried to open the car doors. They also demanded that she roll down the windows, which made the situation even more frightening.

Nimisha shakes after...

A video from the incident shows Nimisha clearly shaken, asking them to stop as they continued their aggressive behaviour. Despite the pressure, she did not give in and focused on staying calm and safe inside the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimisha Nair ? (@nimnair)

Looking back, Nimisha said the incident shows how serious and unchecked road rage has become. She also revealed that this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened to her. Earlier this year, she faced a similar situation in Colaba and had filed a police complaint.

She expressed frustration over how difficult it can be to report such incidents, mentioning her busy schedule and issues with the online system. Still, she said she plans to take action soon.

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