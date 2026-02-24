Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer hit anchor with slipper after SHOCKING…[Viral Video]

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay has recently made headlines after a video of hers went viral on social media. Read on to know what happened during the show.

A viral video has brought Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay into public attention. The video shows her attacking the anchor with a slipper during a stage performance. The live Bhojpuri cultural show featured an incident where the anchor made improper and obscene comments about her performance price. Angered by his comment, Nisha expressed her anger on the stage itself, which surprised the audience present there. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has sparked widespread reactions from people.

What did the anchor comment about Nisha Upadhyay?

According to reports, during a performance, the anchor made an offensive comment about Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay's fees or rate. The anchor asked the singer about her rate. He asked her, "What's her rate?" from the stage, and Nisha was offended by this, and her anger was captured in the video in which she was seen with a slipper in her hand to beat the anchor. However, people present at the scene calmed her down and handled the situation.

भोजपुरी सिंगर निशा उपाध्याय ने भरे मंच पर एंकर को चप्पल मार दी। आरोप है कि एंकर निशा उपाध्याय का रेट बता रहा था। भोजपुरी स्टेज शो आजकल सॉफ्ट पोर्न में बदल गया है, जहाँ फूहड़ता की सारी हदें पार की जा रही हैं। सरकार डीजे बंद कर रही है, लेकिन अश्लील और फूहड़ स्टेज शो पर कुछ नहीं बोल… pic.twitter.com/TL3CHGrQLf — The Bihar (@thebiharoffice) February 23, 2026

Netizens' reaction to Nisha Upadhyay’s viral video

After this incident, the debate on the content of the Bhojpuri stage show has intensified on social media. Many expressed concern over the growing vulgarity in such programmes and demanded strict enforcement of rules. At the same time, some people supported Nisha Upadhyay, saying that she took this step to protect her dignity. One said that it is wrong to make such comments on stage with an artist, and it is necessary to oppose it.

Who is Nisha Upadhyay?

Nisha Upadhyay is a resident of Gaur Basant village in Saran district of Bihar and currently lives in Patna. She has gained recognition as a Bhojpuri folk singer because of her powerful and passionate singing performances. She started singing at a very young age, and today she has millions of fans. She also has a strong presence on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook, where her songs are viewed and liked by a large number of people.

Nisha Upadhyay's popular songs

Nisha Upadhyay's popular songs include Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, Navkar Mantra, Hansi Hansi Jaan Marela, and Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola. Due to these songs, she has a different identity in the Bhojpuri music world. She performs in cultural programs held in many parts of the country, including Bihar, and entertains the audience with her singing.

