Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim announces second marriage amid EXPLOSIVE allegations by first wife Sannia Ashfaq who calls him…

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his second marriage, after which there has been a lot of discussion and controversy among social media and common people. Imad Wasim has announced his marriage to actress Nyla Raja on social media. The wedding comes just months after his divorce from his first wife Sannia Ashfaq. After this announcement, people's reactions intensified and the matter became a topic of discussion. In his statement, Imad Wasim said that the breakup of his first marriage was one of the most difficult moments of his life. He said that he got children from that marriage, which he loves very much and will always do. Imad appealed to his fans and the general public to respect the privacy of both families at this time.

What are Sannia Ashfaq's allegations against Imad Wasim?

Imad Wasim’s first wife Sannia Ashfaq shared an emotional and accusatory post on social media. Sannia accused Imad of cheating and committing infidelity during their marriage. She even called them cheaters and house breakers. Sannia said that she was afraid of these situations for a long time and what happened now confirms those fears. She said, "Now everyone has seen the proof this homewrecker never once thought about my kids the cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through.”

The matter didn't end here. Sannia Ashfaq alleged that Imad had forced her to undergo an abortion. He even called Imad a murderer and claimed to have proof. Sannia also said that she wants justice for her children. She also shared some old wedding videos and posts, which deepened the controversy and sparked reactions.

Who is Nyla Raja?

Amidst all this controversy, Nyla Raja's name is also constantly in the discussion. Nyla Raja is a social media personality and a lawyer by profession. Many are blaming her and Imad Wasim for the breakdown of their first marriage, while some are saying that no one should judge without knowing when it comes to matters of personal life. While some on social media are standing in support of Sannia and her children, others are demanding peace and privacy for all parties involved.

