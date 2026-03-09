Who is R Parthiban? Popular actor clarifies and apologises to Trisha Krishnan over 'Kundavai stay home' comment

R. Parthiban's remark, 'Kundhavai should sit at home,' about Trisha Krishnan immediately went viral on social media. He later apologised after facing massive backlash.

Recently, there was a huge controversy over the remarks made by actor R. Parthiban during an award ceremony. The comment was about actress Trisha Krishnan, after which there was a sharp reaction on social media. The matter escalated so much that Parthiban had to finally issue a public apology. The incident took place during an event organised around International Women's Day and the video quickly went viral on the internet.

What is R Parthiban and Trisha Krishnan controversy?

It is being said that a rapid-fire segment was going on during the program. In this segment, pictures of several actors were being shown on the screen, and Parthiban was asked to react to them immediately. When Trisha Krishnan's picture was shown on the screen, some people in the audience shouted Kundhavai. This name is of the character that Trisha played in the famous film series Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II. Reacting to this, Parthiban said, Kundhwai should be “made to sit at home.” Some people present at the event at that time even clapped at this, but later this comment became a cause of criticism on social media.

What did Trisha Krishnan say about R Parthiban’s comment?

After the video surfaced on social media, many called Parthiban's comment offensive and disrespectful. Reacting to this, Trisha Krishnan also expressed her displeasure. She wrote on her social media account that having a microphone in one's hand does not mean that everything will be sensible or funny. She also said that such comments actually speak more about the person who speaks them.

Parthiban apologises to Trisha Krishnan

After the controversy erupted, according to reports by NDTV, Parthiban issued a statement apologising to Trisha. He said that his intention was not to insult anyone, and his point was misunderstood. He also said he was sorry if his words had hurt anyone. He said, “What happened has gone all wrong in this. There’s no way but to regret.” Parthiban clarified that he respects Trisha and considers her a talented artist. According to reports, the clip of the event was removed from the official recording, but a privately recorded video went viral on social media.

The entire episode has reignited the debate in the film industry and on social media that actors should choose their words very carefully on public platforms. Especially at a time when the video of any program can spread on the Internet in a few minutes.

