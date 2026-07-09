Who is Rajesh Sharma? All about Special 26 actor’s career, education and more

Discover all about the veteran actor Rajesh Sharma here. Find out about his career, education, net worth, relationships, and more below.

Who is Rajesh Sharma? All about Special 26 actor’s career, education and more

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma’s health has become a matter of concern ever since he was hospitalised after suffering a medical emergency. Rajesh was currently working on Prabhas’s upcoming movie, Fauji, at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Fauji is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi

The actor is currently hospitalised in Kolkata for an alleged insect bite that has taken a toll on his health. Doctors and medical staff are closely monitoring Rajesh’s health and his condition. With this serious incident happening, the members of All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have demanded a transparent, high-level probe into the incident.

This has all led to a debate about the safety protocols that are being followed at shooting sites. While the investigation is still in progress, along with the veteran actor’s recovery, let’s take a look at actor Rajesh Sharma here to find out about his career, education, net worth, and more.

Rajesh Sharma Career

Actor Rajesh Sharma

He is an Indian actor who has played popular characters in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Many might have also seen Rajesh star in OTT shows or movies. Rajesh made his silver screen debut in Gulzar's critically acclaimed Bollywood film Maachis in the year 1996.

From popular movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Special 26, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rajesh has given us many iconic characters over the years. He has also starred in OTT projects such as Paatal Lok, Matsya Kaand, and Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Actor Rajesh Sharma in Special 26

In his initial years of starting to follow his dream to become an actor, Rajesh used to balance driving taxis in Kolkata with evening theatre rehearsals. Through hard work and his immense talent, he has finally been able to achieve all this success.

Rajesh Sharma Education

The actor completed his education from the Bhawanipur Adarsh Hindi High School in Kolkata. After completing his early education, Rajesh Sharma moved on to learn acting from the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). He graduated from NSD, New Delhi, in the year 1990.

His education also involved extensive stage experience, which he got before making his Bollywood debut. Rajesh used to hone his craft at the renowned theatre group Rangakarmi in Kolkata, mentored by theatre stalwarts like Usha Ganguly.

Rajesh Sharma Net Worth

Currently, actor Rajesh Sharma’s net worth is not available for public knowledge yet. The actor earns through acting projects and brand deals.

Rajesh Sharma Relationships

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor has been married twice. He used to be married to Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty. Rajesh and Sudipta tied the knot in 2005 but got divorced in 2009. After his divorce, the actor married Sangeeta Sharma in 2011, and the two have remained together.

We hope that the veteran actor has a speedy recovery and is back on our screens soon.

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