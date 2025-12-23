Who is Rakesh R. Uddiyar? Salman Khan’s fitness instructor REVEALS secret behind superstar’s chiseled body

Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025, and he has already given his fans a special gift. The Bollywood superstar shared some pictures of himself from the gym on the social media. Let's know about his fitness secret.

Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025, and he has already given his fans a special gift. The Bollywood superstar shared some pictures of himself from the gym on the social media platform X, clearly showcasing his fit and strong physique. Along with the pictures, Salman wrote a funny caption, “I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now.. ” This post was followed by a flood of comments from fans. Some said that Salman is getting better with age, while others jokingly compared his physique to their own back pain. Many fans also connected his fitness to his upcoming films, saying that Salman is proving that age is just a number.

Who is Rakesh R Udiyar?

Rakesh R Udiyar is a long-time and primary fitness instructor of Salman Khan. He has been working with the superstar for many years. He is known for his disciplined training and effective diet plan. He is a strong believer in consistency.

What is Salman Khan’s fitness secret?

The secret to Salman Khan's fitness doesn't lie in any magical diet or trendy exercise. His long-time fitness trainer, Rakesh R Udiyar, told in an interview with Live Mint, Salman doesn't follow any fancy routine. He relies on an old-school bodybuilding style called "giant sets," which is a form of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Importantly, Salman often works out without air conditioning, which leads to more sweating and burns more calories in less time. Salman usually completes his entire workout in 45 minutes to 1 hour.

What are the exercises done by Salman Khan?

During his workout, Salman performs a variety of exercises. According to his trainer, he does about 10 different exercises just for his chest, such as push-ups, flyes, incline workouts, and others. Salman focuses more on volume training rather than lifting heavy weights. He moves from one exercise to another without stopping, taking only a short 30-second break. Drinking water and walking from one machine to another is his only rest. He does not believe in spending hours in the gym.

What is the diet plan of Salman Khan?

Salman's disciplined lifestyle is also a major reason behind his fitness. He wakes up early every morning and does cardio on an empty stomach, followed by weight training. He works out six days a week and takes one day off to rest. When it comes to his diet, Salman eats only simple, home-cooked meals. His diet consists of five meals a day, including oatmeal, eggs, and fruit in the morning. For lunch, he eats home-cooked food, fish or chicken, and prioritizes vegetables and salads. Even his cheat meals are kept within a limited calorie range. Salman's fitness is proof that with consistent effort, simplicity, and discipline, one can stay fit at any age.

