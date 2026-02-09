Who is Ruhi Singh? Mastii 4 actress’ WhatsApp chats LEAKED after…; DIRTY messages were about…

Several social media posts and screenshots linked to actress Ruhi Singh are going viral. These leaked chats contain dirty messages allegedly sent by the actress. Here's everything you need to know.

Model and actress Ruhi Singh, who was seen in the film Masti 4, has become a victim of a serious cyber fraud these days. Recently, screenshots of some WhatsApp chats linked to her name went viral on social media, in which objectionable and double meaning messages were written. People were surprised to see these messages on her name. As the matter escalated, Ruhi had to step out and reveal the truth.

Are the dirty WhatsApp leaks true?

Sharing the screenshots of these viral chats on her Instagram account, Ruhi Singh clearly said that these messages have not been sent by her. She said that some unknown person is misusing her name and identity. She said that dirty and misleading messages are being sent to people from a fake WhatsApp number, which is trying to tarnish their image. Ruhi clarified that she has nothing to do with this whole case.

TRENDING NOW

What did Ruhi say about the WhatApp chat leak controversy?

On February 8, 2026, Ruhi Singh shared the information of that fake WhatsApp number through her Instagram story. She appealed to the people to block and report immediately if they receive any message from this number. At the same time, Ruhi wrote that she is not taking this matter lightly and is filing a complaint with the police and cyber crime cell. She also gave a message to the man to focus on his life instead of stealing someone's identity.

What were the leaked WhatsApp chats about?

In the viral screenshots, extremely objectionable things were written in the name of the photoshoot. Such words were purposely used in the message to stir up controversy. Ruhi Singh said that these chats are completely fake and have been created with an intention to defame her. She asked her fans and followers not to believe in any kind of rumours and not to form an opinion without knowing the truth.

Who is Ruhi Singh?

Talking about Ruhi Singh's career, she is a well-known model and actress. She started her career with beauty pageants. In 2011, she was the first runner-up of Femina Miss India East and made it to the top-10 of Femina Miss India in 2012. She then went on to represent India at Miss United Nations. Ruhi made her acting debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's film Calendar Girl and also worked in many web series.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more