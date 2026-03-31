Who is Saba Ibrahim? Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister temporarily closes her Mumbai restaurant amid LPG crisis

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim's younger sister Saba Ibrahim has shared sad news with her fans through her daily vlogs. Read on to know about it.

Television actress Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law and social media influencer Saba Ibrahim is in the news these days. Shoaib Ibrahim's younger sister has shared sad news with her fans. Her restaurant Khushamadeed in Mumbai's Mira Road is being closed for the time being, she said. Saba and her husband Khalid gave this news in their YouTube vlog. They said the work was being affected due to a shortage of LPG gas.

Why did Saba decide to close the restaurant?

Saba recently decided to shut down her restaurant for a while. She made this decision with her husband. They clearly informed that this is not a permanent shutdown, but an attempt to make things better by stopping work for some time. She said, “It’s very sad news, but we have to shut down our restaurant. We are struggling to get cylinders; very few of them are reaching us. Secondly, when we constructed the place, we left a gap between the wall and the wooden structures…”

Saba Ibrahim said in her vlog that the biggest reason for the closure of the restaurant is the lack of LPG gas cylinders. The gas supply was not properly maintained, due to which the daily work was getting affected. In a business like a restaurant, the kitchen is the most important, and it becomes difficult to run the business without gas.

She said, “When you start something new, you do make mistakes. We didn’t have the knowledge, our interior designer was also new, but in order to make the space look nice, he made moulding on a wooden ply, and left a gap between that and the wall. Now, due to that, rats are coming into the restaurant. When Sunny (Khalid) saw this, he decided to shut down the space for 15 days. It’s a huge decision we had to make.”

Watch the video here:

What does Saba Ibrahim say about the next plan?

Saba said that she will use this time to make her restaurant even better. She said that she wants to return with a new plan so that customers can get good service in advance. Saba admitted that closing the restaurant would cause her financial loss. She said income will stop for some time, and at the same time, there will be expenditure on renovation. Apart from this, the interior and other necessary works of the restaurant will also be completed. He believes that the business can be strengthened by taking a short break.

All about Depika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s family

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's family is quite popular on social media. The whole family vlogs and shares updates of their life with their fans. Saba gives every small and big piece of information through her vlog.

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