Who was Santhosh Nair? Veteran Malayalam actor DIES in road accident, wife suffered injuries

Santhosh Nair dies after a road accident in Kerala; veteran Malayalam actor suffers heart attack during treatment, final film Mohiniyattam now in theatres.

Santhosh Nair DIES: Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair passed away following a tragic road accident. The incident took place at Enathu in Pathanamthitta district when the car he was travelling in collided with a lorry. His wife, Shubhashree, who was also in the vehicle, sustained injuries in the crash. While undergoing treatment, Santhosh suffered a heart attack and sadly could not survive. The lorry driver was also injured in the accident, according to reports by Manorama Online.

Santhosh Nair career

Santhosh Nair had a long and versatile career in Malayalam cinema spanning over four decades. He made his debut in 1982 with the film Ithu Njangalude Katha and went on to appear in more than 100 films. Whether playing negative roles, leads, supporting characters, or even comic parts, he brought a natural touch to every performance.

Santhosh Nair early life

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh was the son of C. N. Kesavan Nair, a retired headmaster, and P. Rajalakshmiamma, a retired teacher. He spent most of his early years in Pettah with his two sisters and was largely raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved to Ethiopia for work. He completed his schooling at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School and later studied mathematics at Mahatma Gandhi College. During his college days, he was quite active in student politics. While both his sisters became gynaecologists, Santhosh chose to follow his passion for acting.

Santhosh Nair films

His final film, Mohiniyattam (also known as Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam), is currently playing in theatres. The movie, which hit screens on April 10, is a sequel to last year’s Bharathanatyam. Directed by Krishnadas Murali, it stars Saiju Kurup in the lead and features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish, and Santhosh Nair in important roles. The film is all set for its digital release on Netflix starting May 8.

Santhosh Nair’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the Malayalam film industry. With Mohiniyattam now serving as his last on-screen appearance, audiences are remembering him with fondness as the film continues its run in theatres.

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