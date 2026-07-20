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Who is Santy Sharma? Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestant’s YouTube SUSPENDED over CJP remarks

Read ahead to know all about rapper Santy Sharma and his YouTube channel getting suspended over CJP remarks. Discover more about this rumoured Bigg Boss 20 contestant here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 20, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Who is Santy Sharma? Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestant’s YouTube SUSPENDED over CJP remarks

Who is Santy Sharma?Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestant’s YouTube SUSPENDED over CJP remarks

Rapper Santy Sharma has been making headlines over his YouTube channel getting deleted. The rapper has landed in this trouble over the remarks he had made on the Coakroach Janta Party (CJP) earlier. With this sudden YouTube channel suspension, a wave of discussion has started over social media.

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This has led to many users now questioning how digital platforms handle creators and controversial opinions. The rapper has even taken to social media to express his disappointment over the matter. Let’s dive in to find out about rapper Santy Sharma and his YouTube channel getting suspended over CJP remarks below.

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Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is an independent rapper who has been making headlines lately over his YouTube account getting suspended over alleged CJP remarks. The rapper began his Bollywood playback debut in June 2025 by writing and performing an anthem rap track for the film Housefull 5. He had also released his debut solo studio album Reborn in 2025. Santy previously made headlines for being a rumoured contestant for the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 20.

Rapper Santy Sharma’s YouTube channel suspended

Santy took to Instagram to express his feelings over losing his account. He posted a long message on his story with teh title, ‘For an artist, their work is their soul’. Santy's story read, “My YouTube channel wasn't just a platform-it was 11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work. YouTube has confirmed that my channel has been permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.”

He continued talking about his YouTube channel, saying, “After my statement regarding the CJP, I received a wave of hate messages, and I believe my channel has become a victim of that politics.” His heartfelt words made fans emotional and left them questioning how digital platforms handle controversial opinions but give free passes to crass content. Santy further said that “They may have taken away my channel, but they cannot take away my voice, my passion, or my determination to create again. Thank you to everyone who continues to stand by me.”

Santy Sharma YouTube deleted over CJP remarks Santy Sharma YouTube deleted over CJP remarks

According to the Economic Times (ET) report, YouTube has not publicly clarified the reason behind the removal of Santy Sharma's account.

Santy Sharma on Cockroach Janata Party

In his Instagram story, Santy Sharma is talking about how his YouTube account getting deleted is linked to the controversial remarks he made on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). In the viral video, the rapper said that CJP is “just internet drama” while sharing his views on the current political situation.

Santy took to Instagram to further talk about this, saying, “No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth.”

We hope Santy gets some clarity on his YouTube account getting deleted soon.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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