Who is Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Shreya Ghoshal's entrepreneur husband leads Rs 4000-crore tech company

In 2022, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya joined Truecaller as their Global Head of Business.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has gained massive popularity as a flawless vocalists from India in the last twenty years. Shreya Ghoshal was barely 18 when she made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas which had released in 2002. Shreya was selected after she won the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In the film, she crooned five songs, including the popular track Bairi Piya. The song also help her bag National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer. Even though she is a musical star, Shreya Ghoshal ensured her personal life stayed away from the limelight. Since 2015, Shreya married entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. However, not much is known about him.

Who is Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya?

Shiladitya is an electrical engineer. In 2005, he finished his higher education and worked at multiple startups in India. Between 2013 and 2017, he had set up two startups. This included Pointshelf and Hipcask. For the unversed, Pointshelf is a hyper-local mobile-based loyalty and payments platform. Hipcask is a smartphone application which was dedicated to wine. In 2017, he also hosted a podcast.

Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya's association with Truecaller

In 2022, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya held the position of the Global Head at Truecaller. It is top smartphone app for caller ID and spam call blocking. By March 2026, the company enjoys a market cap of approximately $440 million (roughly ₹4000 crore).

What is Shiladitya’s educational background?

Shiladitya had earned a degree in BE Electronics from Mumbai University and enjoys expertise in business development, mobile applications, software project management, product management, and automation system integration. According to his LinkedIn profile, Shiladitya was earlier associated with CleverTap as a Director of Sales and Vice President of Sales.

Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Shreya Ghoshal's love tale-

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya had been familiar with each other since childhood and finished their schooling together. Both Shreya and Shiladitya began falling for each other while they were studying in school. Even though Shreya was busy with her practice sessions, meetings, recording tours, concerts, and Shiladitya had to focus on work commitments, both always took time out of their schedule for each other.

