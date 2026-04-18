Who is Siddharth Venugopal? Malayalam TV actor DIES after battling with cancer

Siddharth Venugopal, a native of Chalakudy, Thrissur, gained recognition for his roles in well-known Malayalam serials such as Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. His early love of performing led him to take part in professional theater while in college.

Siddharth Venugopal Dies: Actor Siddharth Venugopal died after a protracted fight with cancer, and the Malayalam television industry is in grief. He had been battling the disease for over two years. Actress Seema G. Nair announced the news of his passing, devastating her fans and coworkers.

What did Seema G Nair say about actor's death?

Expressing her grief, actress Seema G Nair penned an emotional note on social media that read, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it Siddharth, I am breaking down.”

The television fraternity has been pouring in their tributes to the actor.

Actor Kishore Sathya remembers Siddharth

Actor Kishore Sathya also remembered Siddharth and said, “Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth’s soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair’s kind heart.”

Who is Siddharth Venugopal?

Siddharth, a native of Chalakudy in Thrissur, gained recognition for his roles in well-known Malayalam serials like Bhagyajathakam and Kasthooriman. His early love of performing inspired him to take part in professional theater while in college.

After working as a presenter, he later made the switch to television with the help of producer Arun Ghosh.

Siddharth's mother and younger brother survive him. The family was even more devastated by his passing because his father had died a few years prior.

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