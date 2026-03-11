Who is Sohael Khaturiya? Hansika Motwani's ex-husband is an entrepreneur; know about his relationship with her best friend Rinky Bajaj

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya finalised their divorce at Bandra Family Court. They were married for three years. Following a period of separation since July 2024, they decided for an amicable split.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Divorce: Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya - also an entrepreneur - are officially divorced. Both Hansika and Sohael were granted their mutual separation by Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. Hansika Motwani had filed for divorce. It was her conscious decision to not to ask for streedhan or alimony. In the court, Hansika Motwani’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, explained that the two hadn't been living together for long time after they got married. They had different temperaments, and understood their opinions and lifestyle choices too clashed.

Actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 in a fairytale wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For the big day, the bride decked up in a gorgeous red lehenga, while the groom was seen sporting a cream sherwani. The new pictures and videos from the wedding and sindoor (vermillion) ritual are doing rounds of the internet.

Families tried to save troubled marriage

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya families and friends had made every effort to save their trouble marriage. But things didn't work out for them. In the end, both Motwani and Khaturiya decided to part way and filed all the paperwork without demanding anything from each other.

Hansika-Sohael been living apart for two years?

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's relationship was turbulent. Nonetheless, they able to settle on a mutual divorce.

Hansika wed Sohael in 2022

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jaipur’s Mandota Fort on December 4, 2022. Their wedding festivities began in Mumbai with a Mata Ki Chowki. In Jaipur, the couple hosted Sufi night, sangeet night, cocktail party and haldi ceremony.

Who is Hansika Motwani’s husband?

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya were reportedly good friends since a long time. They were also business associates. According to reports, they held several events before. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. While working together, they fell for each other. Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj. Both married each other following a short stint of dating in 2016. Sohael reportedly met Rinky met on Facebook and began dating after a while. Hansika had also attended their wedding ceremony. The actress was seen in all their ceremonies - sangeet and haldi. Netizens had earlier mentioned that Rinky Bajaj was Motwane's best friend. Sohael and Rinky got divorced after a couple of years.

