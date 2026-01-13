Who is Talwiinder? Punjabi singer rumoured to be dating Disha Patani, spotted sharing INTIMATE moment with...

A clip from the wedding of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben has been posted on the internet, which started the speculation about Disha and Talwiinder's relationship. The video showed Disha Patani and Talwiinder seated next to each other and holding hands as they spoke with Suraj Nambiar.

Disha Patani Boyfriend: Disha Patani is really a hot topic on social media after she was spotted at the wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur having fun with the Punjabi singer Talwiinder. The star of the Bollywood industry is going to get a partner defeated. The whole thing started after the videos and pictures from the wedding got the public's attention and spread virally. However, there has been an online debate about Disha and Talwiinder's togetherness even if the couple has not made any comments on the matter. Here's a deeper look at the singer who is now associated with Disha Patani and the reasons behind his popularity.

Who is Talwiinder?

Punjabi singer, composer, and music producer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Talwiinder, has made a name for himself in the independent music industry. Talwiinder was born in Tarn Taran, Punjab, in November 1997. He spent a part of his early years in the San Francisco Bay Area.

TRENDING NOW

Talwiinder is mainly known for...

His music is famous for mixing global styles, such as hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop, with Punjabi lyrics. Talwiinder's artistic viewpoint and emotional storytelling have led him to become one of the most-streamed independent Punjabi artists in the long run.

The singer's choice to remain anonymous is one of his most notable characteristics. Talwiinder believes that using face paint or covering his face during performances is a conscious creative decision that enables him to preserve his private life while letting his music speak for itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Is Disha Patani dating Talwiinder?

A clip from the wedding of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben has been posted on the internet, which started the speculation about Disha and Talwiinder's relationship. The video showed Disha Patani and Talwiinder seated next to each other and holding hands as they spoke with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy's husband, who is a businessman. That moment was very captivating for the fans; some of them even considered it as an outright demonstration of closeness.

Soon after, the pair was reported to be at the Udaipur airport together and this further contributed to the gossip of their relationship. In keeping with his enigmatic character, Talwiinder was seen trying to protect his identity by wearing a mask. What kind of relationship they have remains a mystery.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more