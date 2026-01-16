Who is Talwiinder’s ex-girlfriend Soni Kaur? Model shares cryptic WARNING amid dating rumours of Punjabi singer with Disha Patani: ‘Carrying curses and…’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer-actor Talwiinder Singh are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Amidst this, Talwiinder's ex-girlfriend shares a cryptic post, warning users.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer-actor Talwiinder Singh are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Talwiinder's ex-girlfriend Soni Kaur has also been in the news. Recently, Disha Patani and Nupur Sanon got married in Udaipur. The two were seen together at the wedding ceremony, after which the speculation on social media intensified. Apart from this, Disha and Talwiinder were also spotted together at the airport. Some pictures and videos have gone viral on social media, in which Disha is seen holding Talwiinder's hand and talking to him. After these pictures and videos came out, the discussions of the two dating became more intense. However, so far, there has been no official statement from Disha Patani or Talwiinder on these rumors.

Who is Talwiinder's ex-girlfriend Soni Kaur?

Meanwhile, Talwiinder's ex-girlfriend Soni Kaur has also come into the discussion. According to media reports, Soni Kaur is a model and is very active on social media. Recently, Sunny shared a post on her Instagram story, which caught people's attention. Social media users have been speculating about this story.

What was Soni Kaur’s warning?

“It’s not only HIV and STIs, people are also carrying curses and bad luck. Be careful who you sleep with,” wrote Soni in her Instagram story. Consider who you're sleeping with. " After this post, some people are linking it with the dating news of Talwiinder and Disha. However, it is not clear who Soni's post was meant for and whether she was actually referring to Talwiinder or not.

Disha Patani’s dating history

After Disha Patani was seen with Tiger Shroff for several years, their breakup grabbed much media attention, but neither Disha nor Tiger has made any official statement about the same, lately. However, now, Disha is linked to Talwiinder, and the internet shows keen interest in the gossip of the two.

