Who is Taniya Chatterjee? Popular Influencer calls DMs from Yuzvendra Chahal while being married to Dhanashree Verma 'cute'

Taniya Chatterjee never thought a quick DM exchange would put her in the middle of online drama, Read further to know everything we know about this drama.

Taniya Chatterjee never thought a quick DM exchange would put her in the middle of online drama, but here we are. The actor and influencer found herself at the heart of a social media storm after a paparazzi video popped up showing her casually mentioning a message she got from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the clip, Taniya shared how Chahal slid into her DMs back in November 2023, simply calling her “cute.” That’s all it took for the internet to run wild, mainly because people instantly pointed out that Chahal was married to Dhanashree Verma at the time.

Now, the real fuss isn’t about what Chahal said, but when he said it. Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020, then separated in 2024, with the divorce going through the next year. Since Taniya says Chahal messaged her in 2023, everyone online started digging into rumors about trouble in his marriage and linking it to the DM.

Taniya, though, isn’t having it. She’s made it clear that she doesn’t know Chahal personally; their whole conversation lasted for two innocent messages. She was as surprised as anyone by how much attention the story got because, in her mind, it was just a random, harmless moment that meant nothing.

Social media, of course, only fueled the speculation. Taniya explained she didn’t even think about Chahal’s relationship status until people started blowing up her inbox about the timing. While some online insisted that even a simple compliment meant more because Chahal was married, she didn’t buy into any of that. Taniya kept stressing that it was all very brief and light, nothing more than a bit of “cute” talk.

She’s been pretty clear she wants no part in the larger controversy. In her eyes, what was genuinely a forgettable interaction turned into a talking point simply because the internet wouldn’t let it go. If it were up to her, the whole thing would stay in the past, right where it belongs.

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