Who is Tara Bhanushali? Jay Bhanushali-Mahi Vij's daughter is already a star, her viral videos prove...

Jay Bhanushali and Tara Bhanushali are one of the most adorable father-daughter duo, who have captured the hearts of the audience. From making reels on trends to creating peaks, their charm has made their fans obsessed with their comical image. The videos prove her innocence and charm at a very young age. In a video, the duo crossed the iconic Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. When the countdown began, they ran to the zebra crossing, giving the feel of rushing through the busy street. After running fast, Jay adorably lifted her and hugged her as she smiled through the trend. She was donning the Hello Kitty shorts, a floral t-shirt and a bow. The actor looked dashing in a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Who is Tara Bhanushali?

Tara is the daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. She was born on August 3, 2019, in Mumbai. Tara is quite famous for her videos with her father.

In one of the viral videos, Jay uploaded a reel on Instagram with montages of them with a hilarious background voice, which says “Khudki photo achi ho, toh ussi samay upload kardenge. Saath wala chahe alien hi kyu naa lagraha ho (one should upload their pictures at the very moment, if you look good. It doesn’t matter if the other person looks like the alien).”

Every parent and daughter duo on the internet started sharing their version of Now, Somebody, Anybody, Everybody Scream. The unforgettable trend follows a fellow elder, who keeps the hands shut. The younger person gets up and dances as soon as the scream comes. Jay and Tara shared the reel, which captures the hearts of the audience. The song SIMP from Phineas and Ferb went viral like its father and daughter duo.

Tara Bhanushali has an Instagram account, where she has 379k followers over 967 posts. Recently, she shared a video of herself on the trending reel of Day 1 spying. The video itself earned over 30,000.

Talking about her parents, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently announced their separation after being married for 14 years. In a joint statement, they shared that they will continue to remain friends and will co-parent their child, Tara. They also stated that there is no villain in their story and negativity attached to this decision.

