Who Is Trisha Krishnan? Meet the ‘Queen of South India’ now linked to Vijay Thalapathy amid his divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam

Vijay's personal life has suddenly become the center of attention after reports surfaced that his wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce. She has claimed that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor.

Tamil actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. The two have been married for nearly 27 years. As soon as this news came out, there was a stir among the film industry and fans. According to reports, Sangeetha has demanded an end to the marital relationship, alleging infidelity as the prime reason. Several rumours have spread on social media about this issue. However, no official statement has been issued in this regard as of yet.

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan is a popular South Indian actress. She started her career with the film Jodi in 1999. She got big recognition from the film Varsham in 2004. After this, she worked in many successful films like Ghilli, Saamy, Ayutha Ezhuthu, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Ponniyin Selvan: I. In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Khatta Meetha, starring alongside Akshay Kumar.

What is the networth of Trisha Krishnan?

According to reports, Trisha charges more than Rs 3 crore for a film. After the success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, she increased her fee. It is said that she got around five crore rupees for the film Leo, in which she appeared with Vijay, as reported by GQ India. Apart from films, she also earns a good income from brand endorsements and promotional campaigns. She has houses in Hyderabad and Chennai, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore and Rs 10 crore, as reported by News 18. She also owns several luxury cars, which range from about Rs 63 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Why is Trisha Krishnan linked to Thalapathy Vijay?

After the news of the divorce, some sections of social media started discussing that Sangeetha had hinted at the alleged infidelity. She, however, did not name the actress. Despite this, some users started linking Trisha's name with Vijay. Vijay and Trisha have worked together in many films. Fans also shared old social media posts in which Trisha had wished Vijay on his birthday. Now the same posts are being interpreted in different ways.

Trisha and Vijay films

Trisha and Vijay have worked together in many successful films. Their pairing in Ghilli was loved by the audience. After this, both were seen in Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. After a long gap, the pair appeared again in the film Leo, about which there was a lot of excitement among the audience. At the moment, Vijay and Trisha have not reacted to these rumours, and the whole matter remains in the middle of discussions.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more