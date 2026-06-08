Who is William Ishmael? Jennifer Winget’s RUMOURED second wedding, career front, and life after divorce

Wedding bells for Jennifer Winget? The Beyhadh actress is reportedly dating finance exec William Ishmael. Inside his low-profile life, their proposal story, and Jennifer's work plans.

Who is William Ishmael? Jennifer Winget’s RUMOURED second wedding, career front, and life after divorce

Jennifer Winget’s love life has social media talking again. The actress, best known for Beyhadh set off a wave of rumors when she posted a curious comment on a wedding dance reel last week. Pretty quickly, people linked her to William Ishmael, a Singapore-based executive, and now there are reports flying around that they’re getting married later this year. Jennifer hasn’t said a word about it yet, but insiders claim the couple is looking at a wedding sometime between September and January.

Who Is William Ishmael?

He’s about as private as they come. His Instagram is locked down, with fewer than 1,000 followers, and he hardly posts. But on LinkedIn, his resume stands out: Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group in Singapore since 2022. Before that, he spent nearly ten years at UBS Investment Bank, and did stints as a VP and product manager at other finance firms. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York, and he’s known for his expertise in trading and foreign exchange. Friends say he’s quiet, focused, and stays far away from the limelight, pretty much the opposite of Jennifer’s world.

Wedding Buzz: Church Ceremony, And A Holiday Proposal?

Now there are whispers about a church wedding. According to Hindustan Times, Jennifer is already looking at vendors and putting together super-detailed mood boards for everything from decor to outfits. Apparently, William popped the question during a vacation, and Jennifer said yes. They’ve been checking out venues on the down-low, and a few close friends including Genelia Deshmukh and Harleen Sethi are supposedly in the know. Nothing is official yet, but Jennifer’s playful comment seems to have fueled all the latest speculation.

Jennifer Winget On The Work Front

On the work front, Jennifer is still going strong at 41. She’s one of TV’s most reliable stars, with hits like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah under her belt. She took the leap to OTT with Code M, and just this year starred as a tough lawyer in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani on Sony LIV. Right now, she’s looking at new scripts, both shows and films but sounds picky about projects after 2023. People close to her say she’s looking for parts that break her out of the “intense lover” reputation she got from Beyhadh.

Her Past Marriage And What She Said About Divorce

When it comes to her personal life, Jennifer’s kept things pretty private. She married her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2012, but they split two years later. Karan later went on to marry Bipasha Basu. Jennifer doesn’t talk about the breakup much, but in a rare 2019 interview she said, “It was not easy, but it was necessary. We were better off as friends. I don’t regret it because it taught me what I truly want.” She’s always been clear that she won’t air her personal stuff in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Rumoured Relationships After Karan

After her divorce, there were rumors linking her to a few co-stars like Sehban Azim and Harshad Chopda but Jennifer never confirmed any of it. She often says she’s “happily single” and throws herself into her work. The buzz around William Ishmael is really the first big relationship rumor to get any traction in years, and talk of an actual wedding has sent fans into a frenzy.

At this point, neither Jennifer nor William have confirmed anything. But with all the hints swirling around, if there’s an announcement coming, it’ll probably be by the end of the year. Until then, everyone’s keeping a close eye on Jennifer’s Instagram and waiting for her next move.

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