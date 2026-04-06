Who is Zene Zoe Warsi? Curious fans flood internet after Arshad Warsi’s video goes VIRAL: 'She resembles Ayesha Khan'

Video of Arshad Warsi with daughter Zene Zoe Warsi have gone viral on social media.

Actor Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti have two kids - daughter Zene Zoe Warsi, and son, Zeke Warsi. The actor - who is lauded for his impeccable acting - had recently hit the red carpet of an award function with daughter Zene. Since Arshad's kids aren't usually seen publicly, and captured by paps, fans were surprised to see his daughter look all grown up. For the unversed, Arshad had attended the event recently with his daughter, and Zene made sure all eyes were on her. The star kid's flawless appearance quickly grabbed netizens' attention.

How have netizens reacted on social media?

Within minutes of her appearance, social media was flooded with reactions to Zene Zoe Warsi, the daughter of Arshad Warsi. Reacting to the video, a netizen posted, "Sooo preety she resembles with Ayesha khan". Next comment read, "Daughter Nose like father nose? kis kis ne gaur kiya". Another fan posted, "Handsome Papa ki Beautiful Beti,,,❤️❤️❤️God bless you Always (sic)."

Next Instagram user posted, "Kitne khoobsurat hai masallah (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Kab Debu karne wali Hai??? Ekadam hot hai?❤️ (sic)."

With massive attention be paid on Zene, many netizens have speculated if she could be thinking of entering the showbiz industry. However, there is no official confirmation about Zene joining the entertainment industry.

What is keeping Arshad busy?

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has been successful in staying active in the industry. In his acting career that has stayed for three decades, he has been seen in several films including Munna Bhai series, Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB, Dhamaal, and Ishqiya.

Arshad's upcoming months look busy with the releases of much-anticipated projects such as Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle, King, and Golmaal 5 lined up. While Welcome To The Jungle will hit theatres on June 26, Dhamaal 4 will be released on July 3. King - which features Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist - will reportedly arrive on December 24, 2026. Golmaal 5 is also scheduled for 2027 release.

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