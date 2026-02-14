Who was Anand Sagar Chopra? Son of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 due to…

Anand Sagar was the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar. He passed away on February 13, at the age of 84. Read on to know more.

Renowned filmmaker Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra passed away on 13 February 2026 at the age of 84. He was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last 10-12 years. The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the film and television industry. The family confirmed that his last rites took place today, February 14, 2026, at 430 pm at the Hindu cremation ground, Pawan Hans in Mumbai. The Sagar family and the Indian television industry suffer a significant loss because of his passing.

Family makes official announcement

The family issued an official statement expressing deep sorrow."It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear father, Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra. The last rites will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 4:30 PM, at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans)." The family has appealed to the people to pray for peace for the departed soul. The Sagar family also expressed gratitude to all the well-wishers and fans. "Your prayers and blessings for his peaceful journey are sincerely appreciated. Sagar family."

Who is Anand Sagar?

Anand Sagar was the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar. Ramanand Sagar created the iconic TV serial Ramayan in 1987, which changed the face of Indian television. The serial became so popular that at the time of its broadcast, there was silence on the streets across the country. Anand Sagar carried forward this legacy of his father and played an important role in the production of many mythological and religious serials under the banner of Sagar Arts.

All about Anand Sagar's work

Anand Sagar also made a significant contribution to the new version of Ramayana made in 2008. Apart from this, he was associated with many mythological serials like Alif Laila, Jai Jai Bajrangbali, and Jai Shivshankar. He also participated in the production of films like Aankhen and Armaan. He was a key member of the second generation that handled the affairs of Sagar Arts. After the death of his father in 2005, he played a key role in preserving and carrying forward the family legacy.

COVID-19 lockdown revived Ramayan

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Ramayan was re-telecast, which once again achieved record-breaking viewership. The new generation also watched this classic serial with great enthusiasm. This was evidence of the enduring popularity of the work of the Sagar family.

