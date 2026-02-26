Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber killed herself after sending SHOCKING message to mother B Satya Varalakshmi

The 21-year-old YouTuber Bonu Komali died by suicide in Hyderabad. The content creator sent an emotional message to her mother before taking her life. Read on to know more.

The death of 21-year-old YouTuber Bonu Komali in Hyderabad under suspicious circumstances has shocked social media and the local community. The science student and part-time content creator was found dead in her rented flat. According to preliminary information, a few hours before her death, she had mentioned her broken relationship and mental struggle in emotional terms in her diary.

What did Bonu Komali say about her ex-boyfriend?

Komali wrote in her diary that she was trying to forget her former partner, but a part of the mind still hoped for his return. She admitted that she knows the person is no longer a part of her life, yet it was hard for her to move on.

In her words: "I'm scared to move on because what if he comes back? I know I should let go, I know he is not mine, I know he's not even trying to stay. But a part of me still waits, still hopes, still imagines him choosing me one day."

According to the police, Komali was in a relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and YouTuber for the past three years, but the two later broke up. It has also been revealed that she had attempted suicide about six months ago.

Bonu Komali last message to mother

Early morning on the day of the incident, Komali sent an emotional message to her mother, who works in Kuwait. She wrote, "I love you mommy so much," and asked her to take care of her little brother. After this, when her mother called her several times and there was no response, she asked an acquaintance living in Hyderabad to visit the flat.

When the door did not open, it was broken in the presence of the police. A ladder and a saree were found inside, which made it clear that she had hanged herself. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

Who was Bonu Komali? All about the YouTuber

Komali, originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing her BSc from a private college in Hyderabad. She had been living alone for the past 11 months. On social media, she used to make videos related to lifestyle, daily life and personal experiences. Her recent video, in which she trekked up to the Tirumala temple, had gone viral. This video became the last public post of her life.

Bonu Komali death investigation

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation. Authorities are examining phone records, messages, and statements of her friends to clarify the circumstances behind the incident. Police said all possible angles were being probed and the situation would be clearer after the post-mortem report.

