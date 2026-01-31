Who was Catherine O'Hara? Home Alone and Schitt's actress DIES at 71 due to..., her FINAL days were...

One of Hollywood's most cherished performers, Catherine O'Hara, passed away. Admired for her roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt's Creek, the Emmy-winning actress died at the age of 71.

Catherine O’Hara, the popular comedic actor who gained massive appreciation for her roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek and Best in Show, is no more. She passed away at age of 71 due to a brief illness. During a career that lasted for over 5 decades, O’Hara left an indelible impact on the viewers with her impeccable performance and comedic timing. Some of her popular roles included Moira Rose (Schitt's Creek), Delia Deetz (Beetlejuice) and Kate McCallister (Home Alone).

Catherine O'Hara's journey

Catherine O'Hara kicked off her journey in the showbiz industry in the mid-1970s with the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television. With time, O’Hara proved through multiple projects - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas; Christopher Guest mockumentaries (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration), The Last of Us and Seth Rogen’s Hollywood sendup The Studio - she was flawless as an actor.

Catherine O'Hara's husband was...

The focus has shifted to her husband, renowned production designer Bo Welch, who shared over thirty years of her life, amid the ongoing tributes from her co-stars and admirers.

In Hollywood art direction, Bo Welch is a well-known figure. The visual universes of movies like Edward Scissorhands, Men in Black, and A Little Princess were shaped by this Oscar-nominated production designer.

Did Catherine die of cancer?

Before daybreak on January 30, 2026, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical aid call at Catherine's Brentwood home, according to information cited by Page Six. She was then sent to a local hospital in "serious condition," where she was subsequently declared dead. However, neither her family nor her legal representatives have disclosed the official cause of death.

Journalist Jeff Jeff Sneider stated in a post on X a few hours after the news broke that the legendary actress had been undergoing cancer treatment in Toronto.

