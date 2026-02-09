Who was Chinnu Pappu? Social media influencer found dead in rented flat after…, leaves behind…

Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma a young social media influencer passed away at the age of 24. She was found dead in her rented flat. Read on to know more.

A shocking incident has taken place in Kasargod, Kerala. Chinnu Pappu, a young social media influencer from a rural background, passed away on Monday. Her real name was Reshma and she was just 24 years old. Reshma was a resident of Adhur village in Delampady panchayat in Kasaragod. She had over 2 lakh followers on Instagram and was known for her effortless, plain content. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves across the region and his fans on social media.

Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma found dead in rented flat

According to the information, Reshma was living in a rented house in the Uliyathadakka area near Kasargod town. Neighbours found him in an unconscious state in the house on Monday afternoon. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. The police informed her parents about the tragic incident at around 2 pm. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the case. After post mortem the body will be handed over to the family members.

All about Reshma’s personal life

Reshma's personal life has also been full of turmoil in recent times. They were married but divorced a few years ago. It is being said that both of them had separated only a month ago. Reshma and her husband have a four-year-old child, who is currently living with Reshma's parents in Adhur village. Reshma was going through this personal change, which was known to those close to her.

Who is Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma?

Chinnu Pappu was a well-known name on social media. She was not just a content creator, but a voice that gave a glimpse of village life, local food, unexplored places around and the Tulu language. She used to share one or two posts every week.

Chinnu Pappu last Instagram post

Her last Instagram post came six days ago, in which she talked about a green vegetable. The post has garnered over 6 lakh likes. Her videos were full of simplicity, smile and affection, due to which people felt connected to her.

