Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress DIES in UP, was known for viral videos with singer Masoom Sharma

Divyanka Sirohi had reportedly succumbed to heart attack at her residence in UP late Tuesday night. She was just 30.

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi is no more. If reports are to be believed, Divyanka Sirohi succumbed to heart attack at her residence in UP late Tuesday night. She was just 30. The actress was immediately rushed to the hospital by her family members, where doctors declared her dead. Several popular names from the Haryanvi industry were quick to express grief and condole her shocking demise. No official statement has been made by Divyanka's family yet.

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Who was Divyanka?

Divyanka originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. She had also featured in several songs with singer Masoom Sharma. On Instagram, she enjoys 1.3 million followers.

Where does Divyanka's family live?

Divyanka Sirohi was born on 19 November 1996 in Bulandshahr. After she completed BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, she pursued MBA from Sikkim. Divyanka has 3 siblings - brother Himanshu, and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet. She was living in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. In an interview, Divyanka had mentioned that she has always had interest in acting and dancing. She had made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit around Diwali on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's song 'Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu'. It went viral and garnered around 20 million views. After that, her followers on TikTok rose to 5 million.

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