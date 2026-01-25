Who was Ko Tin Zaw Htwe? Popular TikToker's body was found in..., it was spotted under..., police make…

Popular TikToker Ko Tin Zaw Htwe was found dead in Thailand, a few days back. His body was found in a mysterious condition. Read on.

Myanmar TikToker and Influencer Ko Tin Zaw Htwe was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bangkok on January 20, 2026. A few days after his demise, the news came out. At the time of his demise, he was just 25 years old. His sudden demise shook the family, friends and close acquaintances. As per reports, inspectors suspected it to be murder. It has also been said that the suspect has been identified and arrested. Here is everything you need to know about the influencer.

Who was Ko Tin Zaw Htwae?

Born in 1999, Ko Tin Zaw was a prominent TikTok influencer and LGBTQ+ creator. The influencer was also known as Ayeyarwady Ma or Irrawaddy Ma. At the age of 25, he had amassed nearly one million followers on TikTok. His content was most focused on lifestyle, dancing and fashion. He was considered an inspiring figure for Myanmar's LGBTQ+ community. He was famous for showcasing confidence and openness.

How did Ko Tin Zaw Htwe?

The influencer was reportedly assassinated and his body was found in the grass under a large tree in the forest in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, Thailand. As per the police report, he was beaten to death. He suffered a severe head injury and multiple stab wounds in his body, including his neck. A blood-stained wooden stick was also found near the body, which has been suspected to a murder weapon. Ko Tin Zaw Htwe found himself in such a plight. He was summoned to the local via a mysterious phone call seeking help via social media. The friends of the influencer shared that he left home on January 19 after he received a mysterious call for help. He went to meet the caller but never returned. On knowing about the incident, the police suspected that it was a planned attack. The gold jewellery and phones were missing and suggested that robbery was a possible motive. An arrest has been made in connection with this case.

Ko Tin Zaw Htwe’s death case arrest

As per reports, the Thai police have identified and detained one suspect in connection with Ko Tin’s case. It has also been said that one more perpetrator might have been involved in this case. Though one person is in custody, police have not released the suspects identity or specific details. Investigators believe that the perpetrators were likely individuals Ko Tin Jaw trusted as he immediately rushed to a remote location after receiving call for help from one of the individuals, who is responsible for his death.

