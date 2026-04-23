Who was Lee Nam-hee? Veteran Korean actor worked for 40 years, DIED at 64 due to...

South Korean actor Lee Nam-hee passed away at 64, closing the chapter on a career that quietly shaped Korean theatre for more than four decades. Read further to know we know about the actor and his final days.

South Korean actor Lee Nam-hee passed away at 64, closing the chapter on a career that quietly shaped Korean theatre for more than four decades. Born in 1962, Lee started acting in 1983 with Antigone. Right from the beginning, people noticed his discipline and intensity. He was the kind of performer who vanished into every role. Over the years, Lee tackled some tough parts, Othello in 2009, Urfaust in 2011, Death of a Salesman in 2016. Critics often praised him for the emotional depth and precision he brought to the stage.

Even late in life, he stayed close to theatre. Just this year, he appeared in John, an adaptation of John Gabriel Borkman, staged by the Seoul Metropolitan Theatre. Audiences and critics were struck by the quiet strength and complexity he delivered. Lee earned honors from the Korea Theater Association, the K-Theater Awards, and the Donga Theater Awards. These awards recognized not just his talent but his steady influence on the performing arts community.

Theatre was always his main passion, but Lee branched out into film and television too. He appeared in The Priests (2015), Steel Rain 2: Summit (2020), and reached a wider audience through the historical drama Six Flying Dragons (2015–16). His ability to move between stage and screen showed how versatile he really was.

Lee’s family said he died around 5 pm on Wednesday after a long illness. Even near the end, he was still preparing for performances, a real testament to his commitment.

A memorial altar has been set up at Severance Hospital, where friends, colleagues, and fans will gather to say goodbye. The funeral is scheduled for Friday, followed by cremation at the Seoul Municipal Crematorium. He wasn’t always front and center in the spotlight, but Lee Nam-hee left a lasting mark on Korean theatre. His life’s work was all about consistency, craft, and pure dedication to his art.

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