Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Bengali actor DIES at 43; his wife shares FIRST statement

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, died in an accidental drowning at Talsari beach in Digha after a TV shoot; he is survived by his wife Priyanka Sarkar and their son.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies: Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday (March 29) after an accidental drowning at Talsari beach in Digha, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. He was 43. He had travelled there for the shoot of a Bengali TV serial, Bhole Baba Par Karega, which had been filming since the morning. According to early reports, the incident happened after pack-up in the afternoon. Banerjee reportedly went into the deep sea alone after the shoot. Soon after, he went missing, causing panic among the crew members present at the scene.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies by drowning

Technicians and team members pulled him out of the water. He was quickly taken to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, about 10–12 km away, but doctors declared him dead at 6:10 PM. The initial cause of death is believed to be drowning. He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, and their son.

Friends and colleagues mourn his death

Bengali TV actor Arnab Banerjee and Rahul's co-star in Hargouri Pice Hotel S2, told Bollywood Life, "As a fan of his, I got to work with him in a TV series, and it was a pleasure. He was a wonderful actor, a kind and sensitive soul, a wonderful writer and such a fun person to be around. He will truly be missed by all, may his soul rest in peace."

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who directed Banerjee in his breakthrough film, told PTI, "After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true. But, later it was confirmed. I am in a state of shock." He described the actor as spontaneous, with immense potential.

Actor-director Anjan Dutta also conveyed his sorrow, saying that although he had known Banerjee for a long time, he was too startled to discuss the situation in great depth.

Rahul's wife's first statement

Following Rahul's passing, Priyanka Sarkar posted an official statement on her Instagram account. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Sarkar (@priyankasarkarz)

"There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she added.

Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

In Bengali cinema and television, Banerjee was a well-known figure. After becoming well-known for the 2008 movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, he appeared in movies including Tumi Asbe Bole (2014), Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025). He made appearances in well-known television serials including Mohonna and Hargouri Pice Hotel.

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