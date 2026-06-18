Why Alia Bhatt stands out in Alpha? Action director Craig Macrae REVEALS this is her secret weapon

Read further to know why Alia Bhatt's prep for her upcoming ALPHA can change bollywood action for good and why everyone's already impressed by her action moves.

Why Alia Bhatt stands out in Alpha? Action director Craig Macrae REVEALS this is her secret weapon

YRF’s spy thriller Alpha is already making waves, and it’s not just the cast turning heads. The real buzz comes from action director Craig Macrae, a guy who’s worked with Hollywood powerhouses like Charlize Theron and Milla Jovovich. He just opened up about what makes Alia Bhatt stand out, and honestly, it all comes down to her insane work ethic. Alpha lands in theatres July 3, 2026, starring Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. But even before the trailer dropped on June 17, the crew couldn’t stop talking about how hard Alia and Sharvari prepped for these roles.

'Her Work Ethic is Absolutely Incredible' Craig Macrae on Alia Bhatt

Craig Macrae isn’t one to hand out empty compliments. He’s designed action for some of the toughest female-led movies out there. So when he calls Alia Bhatt 'incredible,' it means something. “What sets Alia apart from other female stars is her work ethic,” he said. “She put in so much time and effort preparing for Alpha.” It wasn’t just gym work or physical training. Alia threw herself into the role of Sita, balancing intense physical prep with building her character from scratch. Macrae praised the fact that she never stops at 'good enough' she keeps pushing, always willing to go further than what the script or stunts demand. You’ll see that effort when the movie hits theaters.

Alia & Sharvari: A Power Duo in Action

Alpha isn’t your usual Bollywood action fare. It’s YRF’s first crack at a female-driven spy universe and demanded action scenes on par with global films. That meant real commitment: months of fight training, physical conditioning, and stunt rehearsals for both leads. Macrae admits Alia and Sharvari made his job a whole lot easier. “It’s rare to find actors so dedicated,” he shared. Because they showed up ready, the stunt team could make the action bigger, riskier, and more inventive. Sharvari kept up with Alia every step of the way. The two trained together and drilled fight sequences until they could do them in their sleep. This level of preparation gave the director and action team the freedom to get creative.

Inside the Alpha Training Camp

No easy routes here. Both Alia and Sharvari went through a serious action bootcamp, daily strength sessions, fight choreography, wire work, and endless stunt rehearsals. The idea wasn’t just to look tough. They had to build real stamina for long takes, perfect safe falls, throw convincing punches, and keep their energy up through grueling 12-hour shoots. High-intensity action takes muscle memory, and they earned it. Macrae says their commitment shows in every shot. When actors truly understand the physical demands, the camera doesn’t have to fake anything. The action looks and feels real.

Alia Built Sita From Scratch

A spy thriller is nothing without a compelling lead. Sita isn’t just about hand-to-hand combat; she’s a real, layered person. Macrae made it clear that Alia didn’t stop at stunts, she dove just as deep into the character's psychology, building Sita’s backstory and emotional range. “She put a lot of work into building the character too,” he said. That combination, emotional depth and physical skill is why he’s betting audiences will connect with this take on a female spy.

Trailer Drop & Release: Fans Are All In

After YRF released the Alpha trailer on June 17, fans jumped in with huge reactions. The movie looks big, the stunts hit hard, and most of the fuss is about Alia’s jaw-dropping transformation. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha’s out on July 3. With Bobby Deol playing the villain and Anil Kapoor in a key role, YRF is making its big move to expand their Spy Universe, following the hits Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

Why It Matters for Bollywood Action

Female-led action films in India are still pretty rare. Usually, leads use body doubles for most of the major stunts. Alpha breaks that trend. If Alia and Sharvari are doing most of their own action work, it raises the bar for everyone. It also matters that Macrae is comparing Alia to the likes of Charlize Theron, not just Bollywood peers. That says a lot about how Indian female stars are starting to be viewed on the world action stage.

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