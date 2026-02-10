Why did Aamir Khan meet Arijit Singh amid retirement buzz? Actor CLARIFIES it was to...

Aamir Khan has finally revealed why he met Arijit Singh during his recent Murshidabad visit. Was it to avert him from quitting playback singing?

Aamir Khan met singer Arijit Singh in Murshidabad in West Bengal last week. He made the visit just days after the popular singer left his fans shocked by announcing his retirement from playback singing. This made many wonder if Bollywood superstar had met the singer to avert him from calling it quits. Going by the recent reports, that wasn’t the real reason why Aamir met Arijit. During a recent chat, Aamir mentioned that he was in Murshidabad for Ek Din tracks. Ek Din features actors Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in key roles. Its teaser which was recently released featured the on-screen couple on dates. They were seen exploring hilly areas, and sharing warm warm embraces during the snowy weather.

