Why did Karan Johar UNFOLLOW SRK, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others on Insta? Filmmaker reveals real reason

Karan Johar clarified that unfollowing stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others on Instagram was part of his "digital detox" plan to reduce social media usage, dismissing rumours of any fallout with Bollywood celebrities.

Karan Johar has earlier unfollowed several celebrities on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many other Bollywood stars and now the filmmaker has revealed the real reason behind his action. His social media activities caused significant curiosity among fans, with many wondering if there was a rift between the director and his close industry associates.

Why did KJo unfollow SRK, Alia and others?

Addressing the buzz, Karan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake ... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!"

KJo is well-known for being active on social media

Johar is well-known for being quite active on social media, frequently posting updates on his personal life, fashion, and movies. But the director acknowledged that he needed to take a break from the cacophony of the internet for his mental well-being.

Karan Johar only follows Priyanka Chopra?

But now, everyone is stunned by Karan Johar. He has unfollowed a number of celebrities on Instagram, including some of his closest friends in the movie business. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and other celebrities have all been unfollowed by Karan. He continues to follow Priyanka Chopra.

He solely follows PeeCee among Bollywood celebrities. Naturally, this has started to be discussed on Reddit.

How do Redittors react to the news?

A Reddit user wrote, "Removing especially alia and srk 2 people who are very close to him, he knows that would be the talk on gossip sub lol. Kjo if you are reading this congrats not your latest flop movies but you achieved it to get attention ? Also srk is also not following him they are friends behind the scenes don't think anybody cares (sic)."

Recalling Karan's recent birthday bash, a netizen commented, "Kal hi toh party kar raha tha sab ke saath (sic)."

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