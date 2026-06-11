Why did locals protest during Emraan Hashmi's Haridwar shoot? Here's what VIRAL video reveals

Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar sparked controversy after locals objected to a fake 'Cafe & Bar' signboard on the set. Videos of the heated confrontation have gone viral, while details about the actor's upcoming project remain under wraps.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, shooting for one of his upcoming films. However, things took an unpleasant turn on the sets recently when locals got into a heated argument with the film crew.

Why is there a ruckus in the sets of Emraan Hashmi's film?

According to reports, the team had set up a fake restaurant for a scene with a signboard that read ‘Cafe & Bar’. This didn’t sit well with the people of Haridwar, who felt it was disrespectful to a holy city. A video of the confrontation has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, you can see security guards and someone from the production team trying to calm the agitated locals. Emraan himself is not visible in the footage.

Videos from the sets go viral

Separately, videos of Emraan warmly interacting with fans in Uttarakhand have also surfaced, confirming that he is indeed shooting there. However, details about the project and the rest of the cast remain unknown for now. Emraan has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Emraan Hashmi workfront

On the work front, Emraan has two films lined up. Awarapan 2 recently wrapped up shooting, and the makers announced it with a post on Instagram: “OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14 (sic).” The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, but it will face tough competition as it clashes with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947.

The other project is the Telugu film G2. It remains unclear whether Emraan is currently shooting for G2 in Haridwar or another film altogether.

The incident in Haridwar has once again highlighted how sensitive locals can be when it comes to portraying their holy city on screen. While the shoot continues, fans are eagerly waiting for more official updates on Emraan’s upcoming projects.

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