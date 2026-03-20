Why did Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo divorce? VIRAL post REVEALS untold story behind split

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were once one of the most popular couples in the South Korean film industry. The two were seen together in Korean drama Descendants of the Sun and since then the couple is making headlines.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were once one of the most popular couples in the South Korean film industry. The two worked together in the popular drama Descendants of the Sun, which achieved tremendous success in many countries, including Asia. Their chemistry in this series was very much liked by the audience, and from here, the relationship between the two of them also started. Gradually, this on-screen couple came closer in real life as well, and their popularity among fans continued to grow.

All about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's marriage

After some time, they made their relationship public and got married in the year 2017. There was a lot of excitement among the fans about their wedding, and it was seen as a perfect couple. Their pictures and videos went viral on social media. However, this happiness didn't last long. After almost two years of marriage, in the year 2019, both of them decided to divorce, which left their loved ones very surprised and disappointed.

What was the reason for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s divorce?

As soon as the news of the divorce came out, various discussions started. Many questions arose in the minds of the people as to what finally happened that such a strong-looking relationship broke. There were some reports at the time, but none of the reasons were officially confirmed. Now, recently, a post on the social media platform Threads is becoming increasingly viral, claiming what the real reason behind this divorce is. The person who posted claimed to be close to Song Joong-ki and shared a few things based on his experience.

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In this viral post, it has been said that the reason for the divorce was not the same as people generally understood. Some personal reasons have been mentioned in it, but no concrete evidence has emerged to support these claims.

After the divorce, both actors have moved on in their respective lives. Song Joong-ki later married Katy Louise Saunders and now has two children. He has started a new life with his family. At the same time, Song Hye-kyo is fully focused on her career and is constantly seen in new projects. Both have chosen to move forward in their own way and remain among the audience through their work even today.

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