Why did Trisha Krishnan hit back at trolls with cryptic message on Instagram?

In the recent past, Trisha Krishnan and TN CM Vijay have made headlines due tp the massive speculation around their personal relationship.

EXPLAINED: Why did Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls with cryptic message on Instagram?

Actor Trisha Krishnan has once again become the subject of widespread debate and discussion on social media amid ongoing rumours about her alleged relationship with CM Vijay. For the unversed, neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly reacted to the speculation. Nonetheless, the actress continues to face intense scrutiny and trolling online. Amid the ongoing chatter, Trisha has put out a cryptic note on social media that many believe is a subtle response to her critics. The post has gone viral among fans and followers, and has appeared to carry a message about staying focused and not being impacted by negativity. Even though the actress did not mention anyone directly, several social media users referred to it as a sly jab at those who have been slamming her, courtesy unconfirmed reports. As expected, the post kicked off fresh discussions online, and several fans supported Trisha and even lauded for staying silent amid the ongoing scrutiny regarding her personal life.

What did Trisha mention in her cryptic note?

On Monday, Trisha took to Instagram and put out photos from her May dump. It featured moments with her pet dog and candid shots of herself. She put out the post with a caption that read, "a few more from Magical May. I'll be smiling about for a long time to come." She also put out a video of her dog lying on her bed. Her note mentioned, "The only nose I allow in my business," which comes across as a jab at trolls who have been targeting her for rumoured relationship with Vijay.

Vijay, Trisha visited Ajith Kumar’s residence

Trisha and Vijay were recently spotted at Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's residence in Chennai. They had visited his house to mourn the loss of his mother, Mohini Mani, who breathed her last at 89. Several videos depicted Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence on Saturday to condole the demise of Ajith’s mother, and to stand by the family during their time of grief. Going by the videos that have gone viral, Vijay and Trisha reached Ajith’s home in separately but at the same time. As he stepped out of his car, Vijay embraced Ajith and spent time with the family. Trisha, who went with actor-politician, donned a black traditional salwar suit and was seen offering her condolences and paying her respects to Ajith Kumar’s family.

CM Vijay Sir pays homage to Ajith Sir's mother.? pic.twitter.com/8ycwnIHt9R — Dinesh (@nobody_offl) May 30, 2026

This was the first time both made public appearance together after Vijay was elected the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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