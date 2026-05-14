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Why Diljit Dosanjh can't join Indian politics? Here's everything we know

The singer said no to politics on May 9, but there's another reason too why he can't hold office in India? Read further to know all about what's stopping the singer?

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 14, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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Why Diljit Dosanjh can't join Indian politics? Here's everything we know (Instagram)

People have been buzzing about Diljit Dosanjh jumping into politics lately. Honestly, he’s not interested. On May 9, he got straight to the point on X: “Kadey v Nhi.. Mera Kam Entertainment Karna, Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much ??.” He loves making music and movies, and he’s not planning to stop but here’s the thing, he couldn’t run for office in India even if he wanted to.

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He’s Been A US Citizen Since 2022

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He’s not an Indian citizen anymore. The Indian Express reported that Diljit became a US citizen back in 2022. Now, he travels on an American passport. Since September 2022, he’s been entering India on an e-visa. He doesn’t even have an OCI card basically, a long-term visa for people of Indian origin with foreign citizenship. No OCI for Diljit.

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He actually spends most of his time in the US now. Word is, he has a five-bedroom house in California, that’s the address he gave during his US citizenship process. His last Indian passport? Issued in Mumbai in 2018. The one before that, from Zambia. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US citizen. He keeps his private life low-key, so not a lot of details there.

How The Politics Rumor Started

It started with a local Punjab publication tossing his name out as a potential political star. Retired bureaucrat S S Boparai even backed him, calling him the leader Punjab needs. Diljit noticed and replied almost immediately, putting the rumors to rest.

The Real Reason He Can’t Run For Office

Now, the law is pretty simple, only Indian citizens can contest elections or hold office. Diljit gave up that right in 2022. So, even if he wanted to trade in his mic for Parliament, he just can’t. Looks like Diljit’s sticking to the stage, and honestly, that’s where most people want him.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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