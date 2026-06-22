Why do Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts keep turning into political flashpoints? Here's what happened

Read further to know as a man with a Khalistan flag rushed Diljit's Aura World Tour gig in San Francisco and it's not the first time. Here's why his shows keep getting pulled into controversy.

Why do Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts keep turning into political flashpoints? Here's what happened (Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts aren’t just concerts anymore. His recent show in San Francisco turned into yet another political showdown, this time, with a man waving a Khalistan flag, charging the stage while Diljit performed. Security moved quickly. Diljit never missed a beat. If you follow his tours, this sort of thing has almost become expected. Several clips from that night flooded social media almost immediately. Fans shrugged. It was Calgary in May before this. Australia last year. Every time, the same story. What keeps pulling his shows into the middle of these controversies?

What Actually Happened in San Francisco?

The Chase Center was packed for Diljit’s Aura World Tour. He was singing one of his hits when the protester slipped through the crowd, flag in hand. Videos show him getting a few seconds near Diljit before security dragged him away. Outside, local police took over. Inside, the music didn’t stop. Diljit didn’t comment, just finished his set, leaving fans buzzing about his cool-headedness but also frustrated.

Where Did This All Start?

You have to go back to October 2025 and his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. Diljit joined Amitabh Bachchan on stage, hoping to raise money for Punjab flood relief. When he touched Bachchan’s feet, an act of respect that ended up drawing fire from some pro-Khalistan groups. These groups, especially Sikhs for Justice (banned in India since 2019), still accuse Bachchan of making hostile remarks during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, something Bachchan has always firmly denied. But for these activists, seeing Diljit, a global Punjabi star, bow to Bachchan felt like a betrayal. Sikhs for Justice released a furious statement accusing him of insulting victims of the 1984 riots. That’s when the protests started and they haven’t really stopped.

Wish I could see Diljit’s face when Singh made Dosanjh dance for Khalistan ? pic.twitter.com/vDi3ybC47i — Aman Iron ? (@PureIronSingh) June 21, 2026

Calgary, Sydney, San Francisco: No Accident

In Calgary a month earlier, protesters showed up with flags. That time, Diljit addressed them during the show. He made it clear: “My job isn’t charity… but everywhere I go, I talk about Punjab.” Going on KBC, he said, was just his way of getting Punjab’s problems on national TV. He pointed out he did the same thing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, talking about the Komagata Maru story. The protests still follow him. Doesn’t matter if it’s Australia, North America or somewhere else, certain groups treat every gig as a platform to send their message.

American police arrests a kh^stani goon who jumped on stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco show last night! pic.twitter.com/D5h4AUawrf — Vishal Deep Singh (@VishalDeep5151) June 21, 2026

How Does Diljit Handle It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

He doesn’t back down. He’s never apologized for that KBC moment. After the protests in Australia, he was upbeat: “I’ll always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’” He’s drawn a definite line, though protest outside if you want, but don’t harass fans inside the venues. He’s been clear about his intentions. Whenever he lands a spot on a big stage, he tries to talk about Punjab. He’s open about it. Some people appreciate that. Some don’t. The protests keep happening anyway.

Can Anyone Stop It?

Venues are definitely beefing up security. Chase Center’s team responded in seconds, it’s almost impossible to shut down these kinds of protests completely. If you’re a star like Diljit, and the issue is this hot, somebody will always try to make a statement.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

