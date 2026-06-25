Why Gram Chikitsalay is NOT Panchayat 2.0? TVF’s two villages explained

Both TVF shows drop a city boy in a village, but while one learns to live with the system, the other tries to break it. Here's why the comparison stops at the surface.

Why Gram Chikitsalay is NOT Panchayat 2.0? TVF’s two villages explained

Both TVF shows toss a city guy into a village, yes but that’s where the similarities pretty much end. One guy learns to play by the rules; the other guy wants to rewrite them. People jumped on the comparison as soon as Gram Chikitsalay started “So it’s Panchayat with a stethoscope!” And we get it, the formula is obvious - frustrated city kid ends up in rural India, butts heads with villagers, then finds a home where he least expects it. TVF’s done it before with Abhishek in Phulera. Now we’ve got Prabhat in Bhatkandi but calling them copies is like saying a doctor and a government clerk do the same thing just because they both draw a government salary. By the end of Gram Chikitsalay’s two seasons, it’s pretty clear - Panchayat is all about how you fit in; Gram Chikitsalay is about what happens when you don’t even try.

Let’s start with the big one, why these guys are even there in the first place. Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) ends up in Phulera because, honestly, he had nowhere else to go. Failed CAT, corporate jobs didn’t work out, so he lands as the Panchayat Secretary by default. In his mind, the village is just a stopover. He’s always one eye on Google, hunting out routes. Prabhat (Amol Parashar), on the other hand, walks into Bhatkandi because he wants to. His family isn’t struggling; he could’ve just gone straight to a nice city hospital. Instead, he chooses a half-broken clinic in a village suspicious of modern medicine. He’s not making do, he’s on a mission.

What Is The Core Conflict Of The Shows?

Panchayat is a file-pushing universe. It’s roads and toilets and local politics. Phulera isn’t just a place on the map, it’s a tangle of rules, stubborn egos, endless cups of tea. Abhishek’s whole gig is making this creaky machinery move. Gram Chikitsalay’s problem is fear. Fear of needles, hospitals, “English medicine” that’s the real conflict. Prabhat isn’t up against a slow-moving bureaucracy. He’s up against superstitions that promise a havan works better than a tablet. The village doesn’t need another form. It needs a reason to believe the form matters. That’s why these shows feel so different. Panchayat wonders if work can get done without you losing your mind. Gram Chikitsalay asks if you can do any good when nobody wants what you’re offering.

Thier Enemy Defines Both Story

Abhishek faces Bhushan (aka Banrakas), lazy clerks, and his own homesickness. His journey is about patience and survival, you don’t win, you hang on. Prabhat faces Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), who isn’t evil, just loved. He’s the local healer, and that’s who the villagers trust. They line up for him and barely notice Prabhat. So Abhishek’s battle is with the system; Prabhat’s fight is for the village’s trust. Abhishek compromises, negotiates, learns jugaad. Prabhat refuses to cut corners. It makes him admirable and about as lonely as you can get in a crowd.

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What Is TVF’s Real Superpower?

Their shows aren’t about spectacle; they’re about real life. Whether you’re watching Kota Factory or Aspirants or Panchayat or Gram Chikitsalay, you get stories grounded in the everyday. Rent worries, family pressure, that awkward feeling when you need help, the little stuff stings because you’ve lived it. You see these characters and think, becuase it clicks because it’s not fantasy.

The Real Difference Between The Two?

Panchayat shows you how to belong to a place that never picked you. Gram Chikitsalay shows you how to care for a place that doesn’t even want you, at least, not yet. One’s about running things. The other’s about believing in something. One fixes roads; the other fights for trust. So, no, Gram Chikitsalay isn’t just Panchayat in a lab coat. If anything, it’s the opposite, same setting, flipped agenda. In an OTT world full of crime and chaos, these two slow-building, gentle shows aren’t repetitive, they’re kind of the point.

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