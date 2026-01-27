Why has Mahira Sharma’s birthday wish for Shehnaaz Gill gone viral? Bigg Boss rivals’ friendship is the plot twist we adore

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill may have made headlines for their rivalry in Bigg Boss 13 house, but they are winning hearts for being soul sisters. BollywoodLife tells you what exactly happened.

Shehnaaz Gill has turned a year older today. And on the special occasion, love and wishes have been pouring in from all sides. Her rival from Bigg Boss 13 has shared an adorable photo with Shehnaaz on her Instagram story to extend Birthday wish. In an never seen before photo, Mahira and Shehnaaz can be seen sharing a blanket. Mahira posted, “Happy Birthday Baby Shehnaaz Gill."

Has Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma’s photo gone viral?

As expected, the unseen photo of Shehnaaz and Mahira has gone viral on social media. Netizens can’t stop sharing their reaction to the unexpected post. Many are surprised with the adorable bond they share.

Were Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill rivals on Bigg Boss 13?

Years ago, in 2019, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After they entered the controversial house, both started getting into fights over tasks, house chores, and intimacy to Paras Chhabra. Initially, Shehnaaz shared a strong friendship with Paras, but it was affected due to Mahira Sharma.

During their stay in the house, Mahira and Shehnaaz often made headlines for their differences. Salman Khan, too had mentioned that Shehnaaz was jealous of Mahira. Shehnaaz was irked with the statement, and she broke down in tears. During such moments, Sidharth Shukla used to help Shehnaaz. Later, Shehnaaz grew close to Sidharth Shukla. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma dated each other.

What changed Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma's relationship?

In the beginning, everything was going well in the life of Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. But the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2, 2021, changed everything. Shehnaaz was completely shattered by Sidharth's death. During that difficult time, Mahira Sharma and her then-boyfriend Paras Chhabra immediately returned to Mumbai and stood by Shehnaaz and Sidharth's family. This period of grief brought Shehnaaz and Mahira closer to each other.

A few years later, in 2023, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra broke up due to mutual differences, which they themselves confirmed. After the breakup, Shehnaaz and Mahira's friendship grew stronger. Today, the two are often seen spending time together and call themselves soul sisters.

All about Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is active in Bollywood and Punjabi films after Bigg Boss 13, while Mahira Sharma is busy with web projects and music videos.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is active in Bollywood and Punjabi films after Bigg Boss 13, while Mahira Sharma is busy with web projects and music videos.



