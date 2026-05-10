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Why is Hyun Bin's video about Son Ye-Jin and son going viral?

Hyun Bin took home Best Actor at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for Made in Korea. But it was his acceptance speech, not just the trophy, that had everyone talking, Read further to know what is going on.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 10, 2026 3:42 PM IST
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Why is Hyun Bin's video about Son Ye-Jin and son going viral?

Hyun Bin took home Best Actor at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for Made in Korea. But it was his acceptance speech, not just the trophy, that had everyone talking. Standing on stage at Seoul’s COEX Hall D on Friday, he kept it short and personal and very emotional.

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“My wife Yejin-ssi, who’s sitting here, and my beloved son, thank you so much for your support during filming,” Hyun Bin said. “I want to say how grateful I am to you both and how much I love you.”

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Clips of the moment spread fast online. Fans of the Crash Landing on You couple couldn’t get enough of the rare public shoutout. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin have kept their private life low-key since marrying in 2022. They welcomed their son soon after. That’s why this on-stage thank you felt so special. It was a glimpse of the actor as a husband and dad, not just a star.

One Of The Night’s Biggest Honors

The Baeksang Arts Awards are South Korea’s top awards for TV, film, and theatre. Hyun Bin’s Best Actor win for Made in Korea was one of the night’s biggest moments. Other winners included Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hoon, and Mun Ka Young.For Hyun Bin, though, the real prize seemed to be the family cheering him on, both in the audience and at home.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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