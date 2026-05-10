Why is Hyun Bin's video about Son Ye-Jin and son going viral?

Hyun Bin took home Best Actor at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for Made in Korea. But it was his acceptance speech, not just the trophy, that had everyone talking, Read further to know what is going on.

Why is Hyun Bin's video about Son Ye-Jin and son going viral?

Hyun Bin took home Best Actor at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for Made in Korea. But it was his acceptance speech, not just the trophy, that had everyone talking. Standing on stage at Seoul’s COEX Hall D on Friday, he kept it short and personal and very emotional.

'I Love You' To His Two Biggest Fans

“My wife Yejin-ssi, who’s sitting here, and my beloved son, thank you so much for your support during filming,” Hyun Bin said. “I want to say how grateful I am to you both and how much I love you.”

"my wife yejin-ssi who's sitting here and my beloved son, thank you so much for your support during filming. i want to say how grateful i am to you both and how much i love you" pic.twitter.com/gfnPoSkARJ — ✉️ (@seoraehaejun) May 8, 2026

Clips of the moment spread fast online. Fans of the Crash Landing on You couple couldn’t get enough of the rare public shoutout. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin have kept their private life low-key since marrying in 2022. They welcomed their son soon after. That’s why this on-stage thank you felt so special. It was a glimpse of the actor as a husband and dad, not just a star.

One Of The Night’s Biggest Honors

The Baeksang Arts Awards are South Korea’s top awards for TV, film, and theatre. Hyun Bin’s Best Actor win for Made in Korea was one of the night’s biggest moments. Other winners included Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hoon, and Mun Ka Young.For Hyun Bin, though, the real prize seemed to be the family cheering him on, both in the audience and at home.

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