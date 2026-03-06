Why is Karan Aujla offering complimentary access to March 3 ticket holders during Mumbai 2.0 show?

BollywoodLife tells you why Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is set to return with a new concert, and why it will offer a new experience.

If you couldn't make it to Karan Aujla’s last concert in Mumbai, you have a chance to attend it, again. Amid criticism over poor facilities at the MMRDA Grounds during his last show, the popular Punjabi singer has announced another concert in Mumbai. Team Innovation put out the update and posted, "Mumbai, you spoke- we heard you loud and clear!" Yes, in an unexpected move for the Indian live entertainment industry, both Karan and Team Innovation have announced a special return concert for Mumbai audiences titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour - Mumbai 2.0’, scheduled for April 12, 2026.

New performance for same audience

Access to the concert will be given sans any ticketing charge to all original ticket holders from March 3, 2026 Mumbai concert. With this, it will become the first fully executed concert in India which promises new performance for the same audience. The announcement follows the Holi concert which was held on March 3 at MMRDA Grounds. It was attended by almost 15,000 fans. After reviewing the reaction from the audiences, both Karan and Team Innovation returns to Mumbai, again.

