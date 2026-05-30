Why RRR at Le Grand Rex is HUGE? Rajamouli heads to Paris’ iconic cinema

Read further on why SS Rajamouli's RRR screening at Le Grand Rex Paris is a landmark for Indian cinema.

Why RRR at Le Grand Rex is HUGE? Rajamouli heads to Paris’ iconic cinema

Four years after its release, RRR keeps making waves. SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning epic is set to light up Le Grand Rex in Paris on June 30, 2026, with the director himself showing up for the event. The film’s official social media accounts dropped the news on May 29, calling it a “return to the big screen once again” at the “world’s largest single screen.” For a movie that already grabbed an Academy Award, this Paris showcase just proves how strong RRR’s grip is on the global stage.

Now, about the event, it’s no regular screening. Le Grand Rex’s iconic Grand Auditorium will host the film, and fans get to see Rajamouli in person for a conversation before the movie starts. The announcement video spliced together crowd-favorite scenes and behind-the-scenes clips, finishing with: “RRR returns to big screen once again. SS Rajamouli is coming to the special screening of RRR at the world's largest single screen.” And the caption didn’t hold back: “Paris, here we come. Join us on 30 June. Relive RRR with the director himself. The one and only S.S. Rajamouli is arriving at the world’s biggest theatre, Le Grand Rex!”

What Makes Le Grand Rex So Significant?

Opened in 1932, it’s a classic Art Deco movie palace and still one of Europe’s best-known cinemas. Its Grand Large screen is about 300 square meters, one of the biggest outside IMAX and it fits over 2,000 people. The place is famous for hosting big premieres and film festivals, but having an Indian film take over the main auditorium, with its director in the house, doesn’t happen often. It shows that RRR isn’t just a hit online; it still pulls people to theaters.

Why This Screening Matters

This screening isn’t just another overseas rerun. It puts RRR front and center as a cultural event, showcasing Indian cinema and Rajamouli’s global reach. Since 2022, RRR has filled theaters from Los Angeles where fans danced along to “Naatu Naatu” mid-movie, to sold-out shows in Japan and Europe. Paris is just the latest stop in that journey: audiences are still excited to catch this spectacle on the big screen, years after its debut.

RRR’s Global Run So Far

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet: RRR takes place in 1920s British-ruled India and reimagines the friendship between freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). The cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The movie raked in over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. And let’s not forget, its song “Naatu Naatu” won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, the first time an Indian production clinched that honor. It also took home the Golden Globe and several critics’ awards for the same track.

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