Why Sidhant Gupta and Timothée Chalamet are fashion's most compelling storytellers right now

Sidhant Gupta and Timoth e Chalamet are not simply well-dressed men. They are men for whom fashion functions as a second language, where it speaks to identity, intention, and a deeply considered sense of self.

At a time when celebrity style has largely collapsed into a rotation of safe luxury choices and stylist-approved safe bets, two actors on opposite ends of the globe are doing something quietly radical. They are using clothes to say something. Sidhant Gupta and Timothée Chalamet are not simply well-dressed men. They are men for whom fashion functions as a second language, where it speaks to identity, intention, and a deeply considered sense of self. For Sidhant, the philosophy is rooted in nonchalance and cultural fluency. An actor raised by a fashion designer mother who has spoken candidly about finding a sense of freedom through fashion, and whose wardrobe reads as a seamless bridge between Seoul's sleek minimalism and India's vibrant, textured street energy.

Take for instance, Sidhant’s appearance at the Freedom at Midnight premiere, where he arrived in a fitted navy blue blazer adorned with leather accents and tapered pants from the late Rohit Bal's collection. He accessorised his ensemble with a single red rose, a direct nod to Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic style, the very character he was playing on screen. The look was simultaneously a fashion statement, a tribute to the late designer, and a piece of character work. Three things achieved by one outfit.

For Timothee Chalamet, it has been about method. An actor so committed to the characters he inhabits that the red carpet becomes an extension of the performance itself. The result, in both cases, is fashion that does not merely dress the man. It reveals him.

The specificity of their choices is what separates them from peers who simply wear expensive clothes well.

Timothee operates with the same layered intent. At the 2025 SAG Awards, he arrived in a custom Chrome Hearts leather suit, a fluorescent green shirt, and a Féline de Cartier pendant watch used as a bolo tie, a precise recreation of a Bob Dylan look from the 2011 SAGs, the character he had just won Best Actor for portraying Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

In a fashion landscape increasingly driven by algorithm and optics, Sidhant and Timothee are proof that the most powerful thing a man can wear is a point of view.

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