Why was Vivian Dsena missing from Laughter Chefs 3? Elvish Yadav finds out in VIRAL video

Elvish Yadav playfully questioned Vivian Dsena's absence from Laughter Chefs 3, only to realise it was due to this reason.

Why was Vivian Dsena missing from Laughter Chefs 3? Elvish Yadav finds out in VIRAL video

Social media influencer and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav had recently put out a vlog on his official YouTube channel. As Vivian Dsena made his TV comeback after becoming a father for the second time, Elvish Yadav couldn't resist teasing him about his long absence from the screen. However, he quickly realised that Vivian had been busy welcoming a baby boy into his family. Elvish quickly congratulated Vivian. Vivian blessed with a baby boy on March 29, 2026. Through his vlog, Elvish helped his fans get an insight into the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3. As he met Vivian on set, Elvish remarked, "Hamare bhai aaye hain itne time baad." He then questioned, "Kaha the bhai aap?" In response, Vivian did not say anything. However, he just smiled back at Elvish and gave him a hint.

Elvish was quick to gauge his reaction and said, "Are, Mubarak ho." As he made a gesture towards the Laughter Chefs 3 set, Elvish added, "Aapke bachche bade honge ham aise hi gift layenge." Elvish later told his fans, "Bhai ka baby hua hai, bhai ko congratulations." Vivian was quick to joke, "Tumhara bhai tumko chacha banata ja raha hai." Elvish reacted, "Bhai ham chacha bante bante khush hain." Their banter was lauded by many.

When did Vivian marry Nouran?

In 2022, TV actor Vivian Dsena had secretly tied the knot with Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly in Egypt. According to reports, both were in a relationship for over three years and Nouran, who was an editor of a magazine used to laud him a lot. She had reportedly interacted with him for the first time for an interview. Later, she would visit the sets of Sirf Tum to meet Vivian. Before marrying Nouran, Vivian had tied the knot with his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. After three years, they filed for divorce in 2016. They finally got separated in 2021.

What is Nouran's take on interfaith wedding with Vivian?

In a conversation with Galatta India, Nouran had earlier revealed that she received hate when Vivian converted to Islam to marry her. Nouran said, “I was accused of love jihad for converting Vivian to Islam. He also faced trolling on social media, and maybe it affected his work pattern too. We have a lot of differences in terms of belief or language barrier, I had very clearly told him that in my religion, I could not do an interfaith marriage with him, it is not acceptable on my side and I respect that. Vivian was a Christian, and its core is very similar to Islam. But since women don’t convert to our religion, I stayed away for six months because I was very worried and scared wondering if he would do this for me.”

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