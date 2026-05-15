Why won't you find Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix India right now? Here's everything we know

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy thriller, which raked in a staggering Rs 1800 crore globally, lands on Netflix overseas tonight. But Indian fans? They'll have to sit tight and wait for JioHotstar. Read further to know why we'll have to wait out extra long.

Why won't you find Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix India right now? Here's everything we know

hRanveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller, which raked in a staggering Rs 1800 crore globally, lands on Netflix overseas tonight. But Indian fans? They’ll have to sit tight and wait for JioHotstar. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally making its way to streaming after tearing up box office records. Netflix rolls it out internationally on May 14 but if you’re in India, you won’t find it there. The film’s Indian streaming rights went to JioHotstar, not Netflix, and nobody knows when they’ll actually drop it.

Why The Split-Platform Release?

The first Dhurandhar was released straight to Netflix everywhere, including India. This time around, the producers switched things up: overseas viewers get Netflix, India gets JioHotstar. Fans are frustrated, everyone’s wondering why there’s such a delay when the rest of the world can already stream it. Some rumors say JioHotstar might wait until IPL 2026 wraps before letting the movie stream. That’s just speculation, though, there’s still nothing official.

‘Raw & Uncut’ Version For International Viewers

If you’re outside India and catching Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix, you’ll see the “Raw & Uncut” edition. It’s got extra scenes and uncensored footage that never made it to theaters. Nobody knows if JioHotstar will get the same version or just stick to the theater cut. That’s making Indian fans even more antsy.

Box Office Records It Broke

Dhurandhar 2 went wild in theaters. It scooped up around Rs 1,144 crore net in India and Rs 1,369 crore gross domestically over 56 days. Highest-grossing Hindi film ever, and the first to crash through the 1000 crore net mark in India. It easily beat the first film’s 890 crore record. Globally, it’s at Rs 1800 crore, beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Only Dangal sits higher at Rs 2090 crore globally, though most of that came from China. If you don’t count China, Dhurandhar 2 takes the top spot for an Indian film worldwide.

Still Behind Pushpa 2 In India

Despite smashing so many records, Dhurandhar 2 hasn’t topped Pushpa 2: The Rule in India. Allu Arjun’s juggernaut pulled in Rs 1,234 crore net domestically. While Pushpa 2’s success came from both Telugu and Hindi versions, Dhurandhar 2 rode almost entirely on its Hindi release even though it was dubbed into South Indian languages.

Record Breaking Opening Weekend

The film’s launch was massive. Paid previews on March 18 brought in over Rs 43 crore before the official release on March 19. Opening day landed on Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, perfect storm for a box office bonanza, totaling Rs 102.55 crore including previews. That blew past Jawan’s opening day record by a mile. It was also the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide in just three days, and the quickest to hit Rs 1000 crore in seven days.

Franchise Hits Rs 3100 Crore Worldwide

Put both films together and the Dhurandhar series is now India’s biggest film franchise: more than Rs 3100 crore globally. It’s also the top Indian movie in several overseas markets; in North America alone, it made $22.9 million about Rs 220 crore.

So, When Will India Finally Get to Stream It?

Honestly, nobody knows. International viewers are already watching on Netflix. Indian audiences just have to wait, stuck hoping JioHotstar will announce something soon. As of now, unless you watched it on the big screen, you’ll have to wait. The suspense continues.

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