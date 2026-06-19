Will there be a 4th idiot in 3 idiots 2? Here’s what Rajkumar Hirani said

Read further to know as director reveals Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi will return, will there be another idiot in the cast as the story picks up 20 years later.

Will there be a 4th idiot in 3 idiots 2? Here’s what Rajkumar Hirani said

If you’ve been waiting for news about the 3 Idiots sequel, here’s what’s really going on, straight from Rajkumar Hirani himself. He’s finally addressed all the rumors, and fans can breathe a little easier.

Is The Sequel Happening?

Yes. But don’t get too excited, you’re not seeing it anytime soon. In his interview with India Today on June 19, 2026, Hirani made it clear: the film is in the works, but the script isn’t done yet. Right now, it’s just an idea of what Rancho, Farhan, and Raju’s lives look like 20 years after their big reunion in Ladakh. For now, there’s no release date, no production schedule, just a team working to get the story right. And with expectations this high, they’re not in any rush.

All About The Casting Rumours?

Let’s talk about those casting rumors. No, there isn’t a fourth idiot, and Vicky Kaushal isn’t joining the gang. Hirani said he first heard about the '4th Idiot' idea on social media, and he just laughed it off. “Honestly, there’s no 4th idiot; it’s 3 Idiots only,” he said. While there will be new characters after all, 20 years have passed, the focus stays on the original trio: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. Rancho, Farhan, and Raju are still at the heart of it all.

What’s The Story This Time?

You can guess the theme: it picks up two decades later. The original film ended with Rancho standing revealed as the brilliant Phunsukh Wangdu, and the friends back together in Ladakh. The sequel asks what happened next. Did they keep their idealism? Did they change the world or did the world change them? Hirani hasn’t revealed specifics, but he’s promised the film won’t lose what made the first one special: friendship, the struggle with the education system, and the chase for excellence over mere success.

Where Did All This 4 Idiots Talk Come From?

It started when Aamir Khan casually mentioned the idea of a sequel in an interview. The internet did what it does, and suddenly “4 Idiots starring Vicky Kaushal” headlines exploded. It probably helped that Kaushal’s worked with Hirani before on Sanju and Dunki. A few speculative YouTube videos later, the rumor took off. Hirani says to ignore it. The working title is 3 Idiots 2, and even that could change.

It’s wild to think it’s been 17 years since 3 Idiots hit theatres, but the film’s impact still lingers. It smashed box office records back in 2009, but more than that, it changed Bollywood. Everyone remembers 'All is well' or 'Pursue excellence, success will follow.' The cast Aamir, Madhavan, Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh left a mark. Even now, 3 Idiots pops up in trending lists on OTT platforms and TV reruns.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani teaming up again is a big deal, too. This will be their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and PK, both blockbusters. Aamir’s riding high after Sitaare Zameen Par in 2025, and Hirani’s busy after Dunki. Fans always expect magic when these two work together so the pressure is on.

What’s Next?

Right now, it’s all about nailing the script. Once it’s ready, they’ll start casting for the new faces. Filming won’t begin until late 2027, so the movie’s probably coming out in 2028 or 2029. Kareena Kapoor Khan might return as Pia, but nothing’s official. Same for Boman Irani’s Virus, the 20-year time jump may or may not fit his character.

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