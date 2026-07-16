Wimbledon 2026 Finals: Urvashi Rautela shares 'beautiful' afternoon with Tom Hiddleston, looks vibrant in yellow

Urvashi Rautela shares glimpses from the Wimbledon 2026 final with Tom Hiddleston in a vibrant yellow outfit as she congratulates champion Jannik Sinner.

Wimbledon 2026 Final: Actor Urvashi Rautela brought her signature glamour to the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final, turning heads with a bright yellow outfit, as she offered little glimpses of what she called a “beautiful afternoon” with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the moment and captioned it, "A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world’s most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

How did fans react

Soon after Urvashi shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section. One user wrote, "Most beautiful in the Universe." Another commented, "Queen of Bollywood." A third wrote, "Queen of bollywood with God of multiverse."

Wimbledon 2026 finals

The Wimbledon finals once again drew in a mix of global celebrities, athletes, and entertainment figures to the Royal Box and Centre Court. Tom Hiddleston was there among a handful of Hollywood stars, while the tournament kept continuing in its traditional way, blending top-tier tennis with big-name celebrity visits.

Urvashi’s appearance comes after yet another hectic international run for the actor, who also had a spotlight moment earlier this year when she made her fifth consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she represented India in a set of couture looks.

Akhtar family enjoys the Wimbledon finals

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar seemed to have a lovely family moment with his daughter-in-law, Shibani Dandekar, during the 2026 Wimbledon finals. On Wednesday, Shabana Azmi gave fans a sweet little peek into how the family was enjoying the whole thing by sharing a few photos on Instagram, and they looked really nice. She kept the caption simple and warm, writing, "The #Akhtars at #Wimbledon finals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Touching moment between Javed Akhtar and daughter-in-law Shibani

In one of the pictures, there was this really touching moment between Javed Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. She was standing right beside him, and gently laid her hand on his arm, while the two of them smiled warmly for the camera. The photo catches that close, affectionate bond they share so well, almost like it makes you feel how comfortable they are with each other. Another candid shot showed Farhan Akhtar taking a selfie with Shibani, with the couple twinning effortlessly in elegant white outfits.

Shibani was quick to react to Shabana’s post. She left a heartfelt comment that perfectly summed up the day: "Best time ever."

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