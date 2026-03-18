WION World Pulse 2026 Begins: Dr Subhash Chandra explains the need to understand 'pulse of our times'

WION World PULSE The Leaders' Confluence brought together influential leaders, top policymakers, and industry pioneers from India and across global power corridors.

The WION World Pulse-The Leaders' Confluence was held in New Delhi today, which was attended by influential leaders, policy makers, and industry experts from India and across the world. The objective of the event is to understand the changing global scenario and have a serious discussion on the future direction. In the conference, experienced people from different fields came on one platform where they shared their views on the role of international politics, economy, and media. This forum is considered important to understand the current situation in the world and to decide the future strategy.

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Inaugural address by Dr. Subhash Chandra

Dr. Subhash Chandra, founder and mentor of Zee group and former Rajya Sabha member started the programme with his inaugural speech. He said that in today's time, the world is going through many challenges, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has become more important than ever. He informed that WION has always aimed to see the world as one family and increase communication in the same direction. In his address, he also said that this conference is an attempt to understand and discuss the real situation of today's era.

Reflections on Changing Forms of Media and Information

In his speech, Dr. Chandra also spoke on the increasing information flow and impact of social media in today's time. "We live in an era where information is in abundance and social media is increasingly influencing people's thinking and perception. He emphasized that the job of journalism is not just to report the news, but also to present the information with the right context and clarity.

In his words, "WION World Pulse summit will capture this WION spirit of world is one, which world needs in these troubled times.” According to him, the media should work with responsibility and try to connect with society, not provoke it.

Dr. Chandra said that at present, there is an atmosphere of war and tension in many parts of the world, which is affecting the global conversation. He recalled that for the first time during the Gulf War, the power of the media was felt on a large scale. Today, wars and strategic alliances continue to be part of global discourse. “War is dominating the conversation , in contrast to concept of WION. Strategic alliances shaping the world. the question for global media is, if world is one family, are we behaving like one?" he asked.

Role of media

In this context, the role of the media is very important. He said, "Journalism must try to inform without igniting and attempting to connect. Legacy media like WION carry responsibility to provide clarity and context to viewers. Diplomacy needs credible platforms like WION in a fractured world. The purpose of WION Pulse is to listen to pulse of our times."

Prominent participants at WION World Pulse

Many dignitaries participated in the conference. Sri Lankan parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa was the special guest and delivered the keynote address. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event. Other prominent guests include Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange, Kapil Sharma, Minister of Tourism, Delhi Government, and actress Elnaaz Norouzi, an Iranian-German actress. The conference is being considered as an important initiative to promote dialogue and cooperation among the leaders of different regions.

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