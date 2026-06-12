World Cup 2026 KICKS off: Shakira, Burna Boy light up Mexico city with showstopping set

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca hosted a packed opening ceremony on Thursday, with Shakira and Burna Boy as the main acts. Read further to know everything about the power packed opening acts of most awaited sports event.

World Cup 2026 KICKS off: Shakira, Burna Boy light up Mexico city with showstopping set

The FIFA World Cup 2026 roared to life on Thursday, and honestly, Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca turned into the world’s biggest block party. Football and music crashed together for one wild opening night Shakira, who might as well be queen of World Cup openings at this point, owned the stage. She teamed up with Burna Boy for a live version of her hit Dai Dai, and the crowd just exploded. You could feel the whole stadium moving, people jumping and dancing in every direction. In minutes, clips from their set blew up online, everyone was talking about it.

There’s just something about Shakira with a World Cup crowd. She’s done this dance before, and fans eat it up every single time. Burna Boy brought his own stamp too, mixing in that Afro-fusion sound and giving the show a seriously international kick.

Local Legends Take Their Turn

Mexico didn’t let the night be all about global stars. Homegrown heroes took their shot and got nothing but love from the locals. Rock legends Maná had the stadium singing along, and both Belinda and Lila Downs joined the party, each putting a slice of Mexico into the mix. The crowd ate it up, they knew this was their moment too. The lineup really hammered home what this cup is all about: three host countries, fans from everywhere, and a massive celebration of different cultures.

Football Can Wait?

Estadio Azteca looked insane: flags from every corner of the globe, wild colors, music pounding through the stands. Even before kickoff, you could tell the next month’s going to be as much about partying as about football. After the lights dimmed and the music faded, everyone finally turned their eyes to the field for the opening match. But let’s be honest, Shakira and Burna Boy gave this World Cup its first viral highlight. Fans online are already calling it the best opening show in years.

More Than a Match

These days, FIFA opening ceremonies are basically giant concerts with a football game thrown in. They’ve got the recipe down: big-name stars, local favorites, a worldwide audience tuning in. It’s also a perfect way for Mexico City to remind everyone what a historic place Estadio Azteca is a stadium that’s hosted three different World Cups now. Now that the confetti’s settled, it’s all about the games. But for one unforgettable night, it was the music, energy, and two powerhouse performers who stole the show.

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