World Health Day: Isha Koppikar explains why she swears by yoga and meditation

Isha Koppikar highlights how yoga and meditation help her stay grounded and maintain inner balance in her daily life.

Isha Koppikar believes in keeping her wellness game not just real, but also balanced. And for Isha, yoga and meditation play a key role in her everyday routine because it helps her slow down and reconnect with herself. As the popular actress says, it’s not only about staying active or flexible, but also about feeling grounded and at peace from within. To stay calms, she focuses on her mind, body, and breath. We get you excerpts from her exclusive interview.

What challenges have you faced in maintaining consistency with health and fitness?

Time and travel can be challenging, especially with unpredictable schedules. Stress is a big killer because cortisol levels increase and anything you do doesn’t work .But I’ve learned that consistency is the key but it doesn’t mean perfection it just means showing up, even in small ways.

Do you believe in strict dieting, or do you follow a more flexible approach to nutrition?

Definitely flexible. I don’t believe in extremes. I enjoy my food, but I also stay aware. It’s about balance, not restriction.

How do you recover after intense workouts or physically demanding shoots?

Rest is very important. I focus on good sleep, stretching, and sometimes massages. Alternate chinese therapies like guasha,acuepunture , cupping etc Recovery is just as important as the workout itself.

What advice would you give to people who are just starting their fitness journey?

Start simple and be patient with yourself. Don’t compare your journey with anyone else. Fitness is not a quick fix it’s a lifestyle. You are your completion . Your aim should be to achieve the best version of you in every aspect

How important is yoga or meditation in your wellness routine?

It’s very important. Yoga and meditation bring a sense of grounding. It’s not just physical it aligns your mind, body, and breath, which I feel is essential.

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