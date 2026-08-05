'Would have earned 3x more': Late actor Pradeep Rawat's candid take on Bollywood vs South goes VIRAL

Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4, at the age of 74, after a long battle with cancer. After his demise, an old interview of the veteran actor has resurfaced, where he spoke in a pretty straightforward way about the differences between Bollywood and the South Indian film space.

Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74.

Pradeep Rawat Dies at 74: The Indian film industry isn’t really stuck with just Bollywood and regional cinema anymore. With pan-India films going big, South Indian cinema has carved out a real strong identity both inside India and overseas. Because of that, collaborations between Bollywood and South Indian actors have started to happen more and more, maybe even faster than before. Late actor Pradeep Rawat, who was remembered for great, memorable performances in films like Lagaan and Ghajini, has passed away on August 4, at the age of 74, after a long battle with cancer. After his demise, an old interview of the veteran actor has resurfaced, where he spoke in a pretty straightforward way about the differences between Bollywood and the South Indian film space.

Pradeep on Bollywood vs South

During the conversation, Pradeep Rawat pointed out that the biggest difference was remuneration. According to him, actors are paid significantly better in the South than in Mumbai.

He explained that if an actor earns Rs 100 for a project in Bollywood, they could earn around Rs 300 for similar work in the South. Giving another example, he said an actor who is paid Rs 1 lakh per day in Mumbai could earn up to Rs 3 lakh per day in the South Indian film industry.

Pradeep praises professionalism of South industry

Rawat also praised the professionalism of South Indian producers, saying that actors usually receive their payments on time and don’t have to repeatedly follow up for their dues. According to him, the payment system in the South is more organised and respectful towards artists.

His comments reflect a larger shift that many actors have noticed over the years. As South Indian films began crossing language barriers and finding audiences across the country, the industry’s financial strength and work culture also started drawing more attention. Rawat’s observations, though made years ago, still feel relevant today as more Bollywood actors take on roles in Tamil, Telugu and other regional projects.

Pradeep Rawat's career

The veteran actor’s career itself was a bridge between the two industries. He delivered powerful performances in both Hindi and South Indian films, earning respect for his ability to adapt to different storytelling styles.

While the interview may have been recorded some time ago, the points he raised continue to spark discussion. Fair pay, timely payments and professional respect remain important topics for artists across film industries in India. In that sense, Pradeep Rawat’s words offer a simple but clear reminder of the differences that still exist — and the reasons why many actors value working in the South.

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